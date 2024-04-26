Why you can’t get a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey yet

The Arizona Cardinals selected wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. He was there in Detroit, greeted commissioner Roger Goodell and took photos with a No. 1 Cardinals jersey.

You can often immediately order jerseys for NFL teams’ first-round picks.

However, you can’t yet for Harrison. Why?

This is the message that is on all the NFL shops:

ATTN CARDINALS FANS: Currently, Fanatics and other retailers are not able to offer Marvin Harrison Jr. merchandise until he signs a licensing contract with the NFLPA. Products will be immediately available once he signs.

So Cardinals fans will need to wait if they want a Harrison jersey until he signs with the NFLPA.

His lack of a licensing deal even delayed a promotional article for this site.

This morning, I woke up to this in the site’s drafts. It gave me a chuckle.

