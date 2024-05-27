Why you can’t keep a JUCO foul ball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s every kid’s dream to catch a foul ball at a baseball game, but at a Junior College World Series game, you aren’t allowed to keep a foul ball. Here’s why.

Brett Hansen, a member of the JUCO Committee, told WesternSlopeNow they have a finite number of game-quality baseballs they need to last the entire tournament. However, that doesn’t mean you’ll leave empty-handed if you catch a ball.

We have our shaggers go out there and they retrieve the foul balls. We do have these nice JUCO World Series souvenir balls that they give to fans who catch foul balls. Brett Hansen

Make sure you bring your glove to give yourself a chance to bring home a souvenir you can’t buy at the store!

