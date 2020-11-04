Why T.J. Hockenson may become Detroit Lions' No. 1 pass catcher with Kenny Golladay out

Kenny Golladay had an NFL-best 11 touchdown catches last season, but his latest injury — a hurt hip that’s expected to sideline him at least one week — almost ensures that he won’t lead the league in that category again.

The Detroit Lions struggled to push the ball downfield when Golladay missed two games with a hamstring injury earlier this season. Matthew Stafford completed one pass that traveled more than 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage in each of those games.

Stafford was 2 of 4 on those type of throws in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while both of those completions — a 73-yard bomb to Marvin Hall and a 24-yard pass to Danny Amendola — came with Golladay out of the lineup, the Lions showed no sign of sustaining a deep passing game without their No. 1 receiver.

Hall’s catch came on a third-and-16 nothing-to-lose heave early in the fourth quarter, and Amendola’s came a couple series later, on another third-and-16 with the Lions scrambling to close a 20-point deficit and the Colts playing a soft zone.

Hall, perhaps the Lions’ fastest player, should see an uptick in playing time in Golladay’s absence. He’s been used sparingly this fall, but he averaged a whopping 37.3 yards per catch in limited action last season and is averaging 24.1 yards a catch (on seven receptions) this year.

If nothing else, Hall has the jets to keep defenses honest downfield, and the Lions need that threat to give their lackluster running game room to operate.

Rookie Quintez Cephus likely will take a large chunk of Golladay’s snaps, too. Cephus was third on the Lions with 13 targets through two games, but has played just 16 snaps since.

The biggest beneficiary of Golladay’s absence, though, could be emerging tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson already leads the Lions with 29 catches for 321 yards and four touchdowns, and he said Monday he’s ready if called upon to be the Lions’ No. 1 receiver.

“I think I’m prepared to do what I need to do to help this team, whether it’s being that guy, I’m going to be that guy,” Hockenson said. “If it’s blocking three out of the four downs, I’m going to be that guy. So I think any opportunity that I get, I’m going to try and capitalize.”

For this week’s film review, I looked at Hockenson’s play against the Colts — he had a game-high seven catches for 65 yards — and in the red zone this season to get a better feel for his breakout campaign.

There is a lot to like about what the second-year tight end has done, but he admitted Monday there’s one big negative he must get better at: blocking.

Hockenson has not been as dominant a blocker as you’d expect from the No. 8 pick of the draft, but he’s willing to stick his nose in on run plays and pass protection, and he’s been a plus receiver all season.

In Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Hockenson was used primarily as a backside blocker in the run game and a chip protector on pass plays. He made a nice pulling block on D’Andre Swift’s 5-yard carry early in the second quarter, paving a path through the middle of the line, but he also had back-to-back negative plays on the Lions’ second-to-last drive of the first half that illustrate the team’s struggles on offense.

On first-and-10 from the 25, on the series after the Colts had taken a 14-7 lead, linebacker Darius Leonard blew through a Hockenson block on the left side of the line, obliterating Adrian Peterson’s rushing lane before Peterson could get out of the backfield.

