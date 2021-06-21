Why the Supreme Court ruling is a defining blow for NCAA
Sports Seriously: Dan Wolken examines how the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of college athletes being compensated fairly is a death blow to the NCAA's archaic model of amateurism.
Sports Seriously: Dan Wolken examines how the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of college athletes being compensated fairly is a death blow to the NCAA's archaic model of amateurism.
The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled that the NCAA can't enforce certain rules limiting the education-related benefits - things like computers and graduate scholarships - that colleges offer athletes.
The ninth generation of the big Benz introduces tech and comfort we didn't know we needed.
Drew Silva details why OF Trent Grisham is so important to the San Diego Padres' lineup, and why fantasy managers have to be happy with his production thus far.
The New York Islanders may not have a lot of star power but they do have one of the NHL's best defense duos thanks to the pairing of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock.
The Tokyo Olympics are (finally) almost here! The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 23, and then we’ll get a chance to cheer for Simone Biles and a whole bunch of other people we only hear about every four years. The U.S. is still in the process of assembling its team, and trials are currently in progress. But Shelby Houlihan, a runner who currently holds the world records for the 1,500- and 5,000-meter races, already knows she won’t be going to Tokyo. She blames the burrito.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, the Utah Jazz endured a postseason collapse. Making an early exit from the NBA playoffs stung much more this time. The top-seeded Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games after blowing a 2-0 series lead.
UBS Arena is expected to open in November with a capacity of around 17,000 for hockey.
Yahoo Sports College Sports Insider Dan Wetzel explains what the Supreme Court’s ruling means for the future of “amateurism” and how it may be yet another step toward players being paid to play college athletics.
Get off the tourist track and delve a little deeper into Japan.
We welcome the new here at the Sick and Shut Down List, so hello to “Home Depot construction buckets used to store beef broth in walk in cooler.”
Lawmakers could reverse three Trump-era rules using the Congressional Review Act
See the biggest storylines and surprises from the USA Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, NE.
Literally everything you need to be just like Jo!
Richard Bland was leading the US Open through two rounds, and he wasn't even getting paid to wear a hat.
One day after the Florida State football team landed a linebacker commitment from Broward County, the Seminoles on Monday picked up a wide receiver commitment from nearby Vero Beach High School.Vandrevius Jacobs, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver in the class of 2023, committed to FSU during an unofficial visit on Monday.
During Black Friday 2020, Amazon devices, smart TVs and home appliances are surely some of shoppers’ top priorities. While there are certainly tons of cheaper earbud alternatives to AirPods, there’s something about the luxe quality and performance of Apple’s most popular music accessory that keeps folks coming back. For Black Friday, all three editions of Apple AirPods are on sale.
The storylines run much deeper than just James Harden not winning an NBA title in his first season after leaving the Rockets.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA in its athlete-compensation case.
Ready to play a game of saving?
Ben Simmons' reluctance to contribute has become historically bad, and on Sunday night he made a decision that was inexcusable. By Adam Hermann