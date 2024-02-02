Advertisement

Why the Super Bowl kickoff time is so hard to find

NBC Sports Bay Area

For many of us, Super Bowl Sunday means spending hours on a couch eating snack in front of a big screen. It typically begins with the anthem, some fireworks, maybe a flyover and only then, football. But what time will the game actually kick off? As NBC’s Noah Pransky details, it’s an enigma that’s mystified fans for decades.

