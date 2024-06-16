Why struggling Rays are trying to talk things out more

ATLANTA — Kevin Cash says he usually is not one for team meetings.

But he recently told his Rays players he wants them to talk more among themselves.

Increasing the level of energy and support/encouragement for teammates, like cheering in the dugout, were subjects of early-May discussions, and that has been more evident.

Now Cash wants to see more conversations related to onfield strategy, specifically hitters relaying what they are seeing from opposing pitchers in previous at-bats, to provide live updates as a supplement to the info provided by coaches and staff.

“They all get pitched a little differently, they realize that,” Cash said. “But you can talk about the shape of the pitch that you see, how you interpret it as it’s coming in. Good lineups do that. We’ve done that in the past. And I know they’re trying to get to that.”

Cash said the initial response has been good, that “they’ve done a really good job of communicating in the dugout. Sometimes the results just don’t come immediately. But (I) like the way the work and the talking in between innings is going.”

Doing so is a way to address another issue. Cash has noted the lack of constant pressure on opposing pitchers, especially in the middle innings, leaving the Rays in the arduous position of having to rally at the end.

“I feel like that’s kind of what we’ve been doing to this point is, maybe coming out early pretty well, dying off in the middle, and then trying to rally back late,” shortstop Taylor Walls said. “And sometimes ... it’s just too late. You’re not going to have the ability to just flip the switch come the eighth and the ninth against big-league pitching. It’s just not going to happen.”

That style, Cash said, makes it a lot tougher on themselves.

“You can win games like that,” he said. “But I don’t think you can consistently win like that if you’re not putting enough pressure on pitchers.”

There is something to that. Going into the weekend, the Rays outscored opponents over the first three innings 95-77, but have been outscored from the fourth through seventh 178-103. From the eighth on, it’s close, outscored 73-68.

As a byproduct, they have 19 comeback wins, second most in the majors, including 10 when trailing by multiple runs.

The fix, Walls said, is up to them: more energy, more focus in the middle innings, more emphasis of not letting one bad at-bat lead to another, more support for each other.

And more talking among themselves.

“Guys who may have had good first at-bats and put the ball in play pretty hard can communicate with other guys about what they saw, and maybe how they were approaching this (pitcher),” Walls said.

“Maybe it’ll help benefit the guy the next time throughout the order. I think that’s a good start. … We’ve been communicating a lot better, everybody seems like they’re a lot more energized, focus coming to play. So I feel like we’re going to turn the page really soon.”

Rays rumblings

Our John Romano recently raised the question if approval of the stadium deal will lead to hosting an All-Star Game. That seems a fair assumption based on what commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday when asked: “New stadiums always go in the mix for All-Star Games.” … After initial approval of the development agreement last week, the formal St. Petersburg City Council vote on the deal is tentatively set for July 11; the Pinellas County Commission also needs to vote on paying its portion. … Yes, it seems awfully quiet in the Dominican Republic on the Wander Franco legal issues. … Kevin Kelly is more than a versatile reliever. He occasionally bakes chocolate chip cookies “from scratch” and brings bags to the clubhouse, which are well received. … Centerfielder Jost Siri said there is “no reason” or special meaning for the black stripes or crosses he recently has been putting on his face (such as a nod to Franco, who also did so). “I just wanted to do it,” Siri said. “I like it.” He also has dyed his hair platinum again. ... The Orioles were curious why the Rays scheduled a night game for Monday’s series finale as they were flying home. How do you think the Cubs felt about Thursday’s game (which drew a solid 19,679) being at night as they got home around 2 a.m. Chicago time and had to play at 1:20 p.m. later that day. ... Asked about current Cubs/former Brewers manager Craig Counsell, Cash said he had “a lot of respect” and thanked him for withdrawing from consideration when both were being considered for the Rays job after the 2014 season: “If he wouldn’t have bowed out, he probably would have been hired here.” … Why did Brandon Lowe use team Spanish language interpreter Manny Navarro for his postgame interview Tuesday? Because Lowe last year told Navarro, who also assists the hitting coaches, if he hit a walkoff homer he was going to and reminded him of their agreement after Tuesday’s blast. … For an upcoming Bally all-access show, outfielder Jonny DeLuca shared one of his secret skills: knitting. He said he has several scarves at home to prove it. … The Double-A Montgomery team will be in the national spotlight, and on MLB Network Tuesday night, playing at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, ahead of Thursday’s Cards-Giants game there. … Michael Weinman, the team director of production & broadcast systems, was chosen by MLB to work the recent London series as an in-game producer; he also has done three All-Star Games. …. MLB.com’s latest mock draft has the Rays using the No. 18 pick on York (Illinois) High right-hander Ryan Sloan, with Tampa Plant/UF product Jac Caglianone going fifth to the White Sox and St. Pete Beach/LSU product Tommy White 26th to the Yankees. … Congrats to communications director Elvis Martinez, who Friday completed the circuit of working in all 30 current stadiums. ... The Rays got votes from four of 79 players in an anonymous poll by The Athletic on which organizations “have bad reputations among players,” and two of 86 on which team they’d sign with “if contracts, state taxes and rosters were not a factor.” (The A’s topped the first question, the Braves the second.)

• • •

