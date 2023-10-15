'Why stop now?' Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacts to beating Kentucky

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz said it perfectly after the score went final.

The Tigers are 6-1 before November. They have a tough schedule ahead, but four more wins will clinch a double-digit win season.

"Why stop now?" Drinkwitz said.

Here's what Drinkwitz said after leading Missouri to a 38-21 win and clinching bowl eligibility before Halloween for the first time in his tenure at Missouri.

On clinching bowl eligibility

Earning that sixth win has always been an endeavor for Drinkwitz.

He needed to beat Arkansas on the final game of the regular season to get it last season, and the year before he needed to go for two and the win to beat Florida in overtime to get win No. 6.

"This is good," Drinkwitz said Saturday.

Now, the conversation shifts.

Instead of the Gasparilla Bowl or the Armed Forces Bowl, Missouri could be playing in a post-Christmas Day bowl. With a few more big wins, they could even be in a New Year's Six Bowl. Drinkwitz isn't really thinking about that.

"We'll see how it plays out," Drinkwitz said. "We got a great opportunity by getting this one on the road to continue to try and be 1-0."

On the fake punt touchdown

The call of the day was easily the fake punt. Punter Luke Bauer threw a rainbow of a pass that Marquis Johnson caught and ran in for a 39-yard score.

It changed the complexion of the game. It lifted Missouri. It was also the product of a good call by Missouri special teams coach Erik Link.

"We knew any time we crossed the 50, if they went safe defense that we had that call on," Drinkwitz said.

Kris Abrams-Draine should have had two interceptions on the night, Drinkwitz thought.

The cornerback's first interception was taken away after instant replay showed the ball dribble on the turf. Abrams-Draine got his second in the fourth quarter and left no doubt about it either.

After the game, Drinkwitz mentioned how impressive Abrams-Draine has been as a player, switching from wide receiver to defensive back. He had pointed words about the junior cornerback.

"He's exactly who I'm trying to prove it to every day that it was the right decision," Drinkwitz said. "He's proving it to us that he's worth everything we've ever given him."

Abrams-Draine has four interceptions on the season and is most likely going to be one of the first cornerbacks taken whenever he declares for the NFL draft. Abrams-Draine already made the decision to return to Missouri once, and Drinkwitz will be forever grateful he did.

"He's one of those guys who believed in me before anybody else," Drinkwitz said.

On Missouri's defense

The Tigers' defense rallied for a heck of a performance.

Kentucky's offense gashed MU for a 14-0 lead and it looked like the Tigers were about to be blown away on the road.

"They were in their openers, in their bag so to speak," Drinkwitz said. "They had all these motions and stuff we hadn't really seen."

After that start, however, the Missouri defense regained its composure. MU forced three turnovers, held Kentucky to seven points in the final three quarters and never gave the Wildcats a chance to cut into the Missouri lead.

That was because Missouri settled in and realized it could get pressure with just four rushers.

"Were getting after them, we just got to set the edges," Drinkwitz said. "I thought (defensive coordinator Blake) Baker did an unbelievable job of mixing man and zone, and taking away the boots and play action pass."

