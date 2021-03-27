Why Steve Young saying 49ers' trade extended SB window could be wrong

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Espinoza
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Young bullish on 49ers' SB window after trade for No. 3 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All aboard the 49ers hype train. Steve Young is your conductor.

Following Friday’s blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins that allowed the 49ers to move up to the No. 3 overall pick, Steve Young joined Hannah Storm on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” to praise the San Francisco front office for its long-term thinking.

“In many ways, this trade resets the clock for the Super Bowl window for the 49ers,” Young said. “Because now the investment in the quarterback on a rookie deal allows for all of the money to go to others and they can keep a bunch of people. and they can kind of stay in that mix. When a quarterback gets the big money, like Jimmy [Garoppolo] got, that really limits the ability to kind of get that Super Bowl momentum.

"You can do it. We’ve seen it before, but this kind of resets the clock, and you say for a five year window now, the 49ers should be in the mix in the Super Bowl."

The 49ers legend knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. His statement comes with an underlying assumption, however -- that the signal-caller selected No. 3 overall will be capable of carrying the franchise to the Super Bowl. That’s not worth glazing over.

RELATED: How Garoppolo's future is impacted by blockbuster trade

If there’s a draft to pick a franchise quarterback, this would be the year to do it. Trevor Lawrence is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars before the New York Jets pick at No. 2. From there it’s more of a guessing game, but the 49ers have assured themselves the opportunity to draft a quarterback like Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones, depending on who’s available.

If it works out and Garoppolo can pass the torch to the young quarterback, Young’s prediction makes total sense. In terms of salary cap flexibility, having a great quarterback on a rookie deal is a like a cheat code for four years and possibly five with the fifth-year option.

But there’s a lot hanging on a single player now, as the 49ers traded Miami their No. 12 selection, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2023 first-rounder and a compensatory third-rounder in 2022. 

I understand this draft may be unprecedented in terms of quarterback talent, but here’s a list of the quarterbacks picked in the top three over the past decade:

  • No. 1 - Joe Burrow (2020)

  • No. 1 - Kyler Murray (2019)

  • No. 1 - Baker Mayfield (2018)

  • No. 3 - Sam Darnold (2018)

  • No. 2 - Mitch Trubisky (2017)

  • No. 1 - Jared Goff (2016)

  • No. 2 - Carson Wentz (2016)

  • No. 1 - Jameis Winston (2015)

  • No. 2 - Marcus Mariota (2015)

  • No. 3 - Blake Bortles (2014)

  • No. 1 - Andrew Luck (2012)

  • No. 2 - Robert Griffin III (2012)

  • No. 1 - Cam Newton (2011)

Would you put all your eggs in that basket? The 49ers just did.

If the quarterback they pick doesn't pan out, they're handcuffed by lack of draft capital or will have to do some major maneuvering to get back in the first round before 2024.

General manager John Lynch deserves credit for having the guts to pull the trigger on this high-risk, high-reward move. The quarterback they get at No. 3 this year could have gone No. 1 in other years, but Darnold and Bortles are the last signal-callers to go in that slot.

It might seem risky, but Young is all in on the move.

“Don’t lose the fact that it’s not just Justin Fields or Zach Wilson,” Young said. “It’s also that they’ve reset that clock of getting to the Super Bowl window.”

Time will tell.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Chase Daniel signing one-year deal with Chargers

    Quarterback Chase Daniel is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Daniel’s deal has $1.5 million in guarantees remaining from his contract with the Lions. He played for the Bears in 2018 when new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was an assistant. Daniel spent four seasons with Chargers offensive coordinator [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: QB Zach Wilson makes ridiculous throw at BYU Pro Day

    Check out Zach Wilson's ridiculous completion.

  • Winners and losers of 2021 NFL draft trades by Dolphins, 49ers and Eagles that shuffle first-round order

    Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft underwent major shifts on Friday when the Eagles, 49ers and Dolphins made deals. But who got the best of the trades?

  • Report: 49ers did not have trade talks with Jets for No. 2

    The 49ers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft after Friday’s trade with the Dolphins and a move further up the board reportedly wasn’t a topic of conversation. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers spoke to the Falcons and Bengals, who have the fourth and fifth picks, before making the swap with [more]

  • Josh Jones re-signing with Jaguars

    The Jaguars are bringing safety Josh Jones back for another year. Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus broke the news of the deal on Friday afternoon. Jones was claimed off of waivers late in 2019 and started 13 games for the team around a stint on the injured reserve list last season. He had 83 tackles and [more]

  • Kelly Oubre reveals one Warriors teammate he discusses fashion with

    Oubre's answer was not surprising.

  • 49ers trade 3 first-round picks, 3rd-round pick for No. 3 pick in 2021

    According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are dealing the No. 12 overall pick and their third-round pick in the 2021 draft, as well as their first-round choices in 2022 & 2023 for the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The move presumably means head coach Kyle Shanahan has identified a quarterback he wants to install as the future under center. It also explains why the club wasn’t as aggressive in acquiring a quality backup in free agency.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Winners, losers of Dolphins, Eagles and 49ers trades

    See who will be impacted most by Friday's blockbuster trades involving top 2021 NFL draft picks

  • Marshon Lattimore charged with fourth-degree felony

    Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland on suspension of possessing a stolen handgun. On Friday, Lattimore was charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm, NFL Media reports. Lattimore waived his preliminary hearing, and his case bound over to the grand jury of the Cuyahoga County Court Common Pleas [more]

  • Sammy Watkins signs with Ravens on one-year deal

    Watkins will join the Ravens after spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs.

  • Shaq 'respects,' defends Draymond Green's greatest NBA defender claim

    "I like players that talk about themselves like that."

  • Titans' new receiver eager to work in high-powered offense

    Josh Reynolds looked at his offers and saw plenty of opportunity in Tennessee with the Titans. A high-powered offense anchored by the NFL’s back-to-back rushing leader Derrick Henry with a veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who throws the ball down the field regularly. Reynolds couldn't pass up the chance to show exactly what he can do in this league.

  • Dolphins end up with more picks and a clear path to a great player

    The Miami Dolphins have moved from No. 3 to No. 12 to No. 6. In so doing, they’ve stockpiled future picks and ensured that they’ll get a great player. With a run on quarterbacks expected at the top of the draft, with the Jaguars, Jets, and 49ers likely to take signal-callers to start the process, [more]

  • NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Nuggets make playoff push by adding Aaron Gordon; Terrence Ross tweets through emotions

    The Nuggets made one of the day's biggest moves in adding Aaron Gordon, while the Celtics, Raptors and Rockets were clear losers.

  • Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period, according to new research from GlobalData. What Happened: The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by U.S. tech giants. Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) were the other U.S.-based companies that dominated the deal-making landscape in the AI tech space. Ireland-based Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) was the only non-U.S. company to appear in the list of the top five acquirers. Collectively — Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook undertook 60 acquisitions in the AI tech space. Accenture acquired 17 companies and Google bought 14 companies during the period. Apple’s acquisition of AI companies is mainly related to improving Siri, the virtual assistant on Apple devices, or creating new features on its iPhones, according to Nicklas Nilsson, Senior Analyst on the Thematic Research Team at GlobalData. See Also: Apple Launches Teacher Portfolio, Updates Learning Apps Why It Matters: Apple’s acquisition spree highlights the company’s consistent efforts to catch up with Alphabet’s Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. While Apple lags in smart speaker sales, the company dominates in the smartwatches segment. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying that the tech giant acquires a company every month or so and has acquired about 100 companies over the last six years, according to a CNBC report. Apple acquired self-driving startup Drive.ai in June 2019. It was also reported in August last year that Apple purchased Montreal-based contactless mobile payment startup Mobeewave. The iPhone maker has also been quietly been working on pushing into the virtual reality and augmented space for years. The company confirmed in May last year that it acquired virtual reality startup NextVR and the acquisition of Spaces in August. Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.4% higher on Thursday at $120.59. Read Next: Apple Watch, iPhone Can Remotely Assess 'Frailty' In Cardiovascular Patients See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Signed Job Application Sells For Over 0,000 In UK AuctionApple's iPhone 13 To Feature Samsung's LTPO Displays: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What happened to every Chicago Bears QB drafted in the first round?

    Mitchell Trubisky is now a backup for the Buffalo Bills — another Chicago Bears first-round QB gone to waste. What happened to the others?

  • Anthony Davis “cleared to advance his on court work,” no return timeline

    The Lakers are 7-10 without Davis in this stretch, but 0-4 since LeBron went out as well.

  • Paul, Ayton lead Suns past Raptors for 30th victory

    TAMPA , Fla. (AP) The Phoenix Suns couldn't hit a shot down the stretch Friday night. The Suns made only two of their last 14 field goal attempts, and none over the final 3:50. A 14-point lead dwindled to two and Toronto might have had a chance to to win if Mikal Bridges had not run down an offensive rebound with 7.3 seconds left.

  • Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

    Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open. Andreescu, who suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at last month's Australian Open but her comeback ended abruptly when she fell to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the second round. "I am a professional athlete that's wearing and tearing her body so it's normal to have pains here and there and it's not like I am the only one that's retiring from tournaments and stuff like that," Andreescu said on Tuesday.

  • UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 260 main card, featuring champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight.