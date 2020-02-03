Why Steve Young believes 49ers can't pin Super Bowl loss on one person

The 49ers jumped out to a 10-point lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

But timely miscues both from Kyle Shanahan and the officials ended up coming back to bite San Francisco in a 31-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Former 49ers legend Steve Young wasn't ready to point the blame at anyone in particular following the heart-breaking loss.

"Those odds weren't with them," Young said on NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers Postgame Live. "In many ways, we just have to tip our cap to the Chiefs. They did it, and we can grind through moments, where we ‘Oh we shoulda done this, we shoulda done that, oh why did that happen' but there weren't any glaring mistakes."

Young did question Shanahan's decision to throw on second and third down late in the fourth quarter with a lead, especially with how dominant the 49ers' run game had been all season.

"I think we can talk about a number of things that went wrong," Young said. "Those three drives from the Chiefs defense, particularly our offense, they want those back, because those are the drives that win or lose a Super Bowl."

"The things that happened in the last seven and a half minutes of the game, they didn't get done."

After Raheem Mostert's touchdown pushed the Niners' lead out to 20-10, the team came up empty on the final three offensive possessions, allowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to rally and win, as they've done all postseason.

Young never experienced the feeling of losing in a Super Bowl, but now he and the 49ers' Faithful likely will spend the duration of the NFL offseason wondering what could have been.

