Why Steve Wilks is great 49ers defensive coordinator hire, per Cynthia Frelund

Frelund breaks down why Wilks is perfect DC hire for 49ers

While there's certainly no replacing DeMeco Ryans, it looks as if the 49ers found themselves another stellar defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks.

NFL Media analytics expert Cynthia Frelund detailed exactly why that is to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Thursday at Super Bowl Radio Row in Phoenix, Ariz.

"I've had the chance to actually watch film with Steve Wilks ... now he's out in the Bay Area, and that's a great hire for a number of reasons," Frelund said on Friday's episode of "49ers Talk." "One, players absolutely love playing for him.

"You saw he got that [Carolina Panthers] defense to really get going, and what a strange season they had, but he really was a uniting force for that entire team."

Wilks was named the Panthers' interim coach to finish out the 2022 NFL season, taking over for a fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start and leading his team to a 6-6 record under his command. He brings a wealth of football experience to San Francisco, having held various coaching roles at the NFL and college levels across a 27-year career.

Part of Wilks' success as a coach comes down to his communication skills, Frelund noted. That will help him get settled in with the 49ers, who finished the 2022 season as the NFL's No. 1 defense and will be looking for continued cohesion within the unit as next season gets underway.

"Obviously, look -- this [49ers] defense could probably run itself," Frelund told Maiocco and Chan. "It's a really exceptional front, especially. But as new players come, and we know how this all goes -- free agency, draft, the whole thing -- as you're updating the roster, you need a good leader who can teach.

"And he's an exceptional leader and teacher, and that's what you're really going to see."

Wilks also tailors his defensive concepts to players' strengths, Frelund added, and the 49ers' defense has plenty of those.

"To me, that's the best analytics, right?" Frelund continued. "Getting the most out of your people and having a good reason why, and then being able to execute it."

Frelund believes San Francisco's defensive leaders, like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, have big personalities -- and incredible abilities -- that can benefit from someone like Wilks.

"... When you have a guy like DeMeco Ryans, who was a player and could relate to [players] on that level, then you have to get someone who maybe isn't the same personality type," Frelund said. "You don't want to compare one to one, right? You want something a bit different ... [Wilks isn't] going to come out and yell, he's just very measured and he's just very reasonable."

While Ryans was known for his sideline excitement, it sounds like Wilks will be much more subdued. But as Frelund said, the 49ers weren't looking for another Ryans -- they were looking for someone to once again be a leader, albeit perhaps in a different way.

Wilks' business-like approach described by Frelund is reminiscent of Kyle Shanahan's coaching style, who has led the 49ers to plenty of wins since taking the helm in 2017.

San Francisco hopes Wilks can help do the same.

