Why Steve Kerr wonders if Warriors 'gonna get excited for anybody'

The Warriors enter Saturday's slate of games with the best record in the Western Conference. But their lead over the second-place Nuggets (which was three games just before the All-Star break) is down to half a game.

Golden State led Miami by four points with 18 seconds to go on Wednesday, but lost on a Dwyane Wade 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Golden State led Orlando by 13 points with a little over nine minutes remaining Thursday, but ended up losing by seven.

Saturday night, they will face a really good 76ers team on the road. The game is on national TV, and Philly beat the Warriors at Oracle Arena back in late January. So, is it safe to assume that coach Steve Kerr's squad will be fired up in the City of Brotherly Love and put forth a strong performance?

"Yeah, you would assume, but I kind of thought we would be excited for Houston last week, too, and we weren't," the Warriors coach said Friday night on KNBR 680. "It's been part of the theme this year -- who are we gonna get excited for? (laughing). Everybody's excited for us. Are we gonna get excited for anybody?

"Tomorrow would seem to be a game that our guys would be excited about. Philadelphia is one of the best atmospheres in the league. The crowd is great, the arena is great, the team is really good. They play a fast-paced, high-energy game."

In last season's meeting at Wells Fargo Center, the Warriors trailed the 76ers by 24 points early in the third quarter. But they stormed back behind 20 second-half points from Steph Curry and won 124-116.

This matchup definitely loses a little excitement with Klay Thompson and Joel Embiid being ruled out. But you still should expect both teams to take this one seriously.

"I'd be very disappointed if we weren't really motivated and excited tomorrow, especially coming off two straight losses," Kerr added. "We should bring it."

Yes, they should.

