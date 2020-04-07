Why Steve Kerr lied about Warriors' NBA Finals Game 4 starting lineup

Programming note: Watch the re-air of Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 8:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Let's take a walk down memory lane to June 11, 2015.

After losing Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals to the Cavs, the Warriors faced a pivotal Game 4 that night in Cleveland.

Steve Kerr surprised the basketball world when he inserted Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup in place of Andrew Bogut.

Things did not start out well for the Dubs, and Kerr called timeout a little over two minutes in with his squad trailing 7-0.

Spoiler alert -- the Warriors ended up clobbering the Cavs, 103-82. And after the victory, Golden State's coach provided one of the best soundbites over the Warriors' run of five straight trips to the Finals when he was asked about rolling with Iguodala from the opening tip:

"I think Tim Kawakami asked me if Bogut was starting. I lied. No, I did. I lied. I figure I have two press conferences on the day of the game, so I'm asked a lot of strategic questions.

My options were – tell the truth -- so if I tell the truth it's the equivalent of me knocking on David Blatt's door and saying, ‘Hey, this is what we're gonna do.' I could evade the question, which would start this Twitter phenomenon, ‘Who's gonna start for the Warriors?'

Or, I could lie. So I lied. Sorry, but I don't think they hand you the trophy based on morality. They give it to you if you win. So, sorry about that."

Game 4, 2015 NBA Finals: After shootaround, Kerr said no starting lineup change. Of course, Iguodala famously took Bogut's spot. After the Warriors won that night, Kerr said: "I lied. No, I did. I lied ... sorry, but I don't think they hand you the trophy based on morality." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nxe12nwIrZ — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 7, 2020

It doesn't get any better than that.

Story continues

Listen and subscribe to the Runnin' Plays podcast



Iguodala was incredible -- scoring a season-high 22 points (8-for-15 overall, 4-for-9 3s) and helping hold LeBron James to a 7-for-22 night from the field.

Shaun Livingston recorded seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, and was a team-best plus-25 in 25 minutes.

David Lee also had a nice night off the bench, registering nine points, five rebounds and three assists in less than 16 minutes.

[RELATED: Paschall picks starting lineup from Warriors coaches, execs]

A couple other things to remember:

1) It was Nick U'Ren -- who currently works in the Warriors' front office but at the time was "special assistant to the head coach" -- who first suggested starting Iguodala.

As Kerr told reporters: "He's behind the bench, he's 28 years old, he's a kid. We have a staff that is very cooperative. Whoever has the idea, it doesn't matter. And he brought me the idea."

2) The lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Iguodala, Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green only played 102 minutes together during the regular season -- the team's fifth most-used lineup. And the four five-man combinations that saw more action all had better net ratings.

So the unit that became known as the "Death Lineup" wasn't exactly killing opponents at that point in time.

3) Over 14 minutes in Game 4, the starting unit was minus-1 (improved to plus-14 over 21 minutes in Game 5, and plus-7 over 14 minutes in Game 6).

And lastly -- it is "National Beer Day," which is perfect for tonight's re-air. Enjoy the game ...

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Why Steve Kerr lied about Warriors' NBA Finals Game 4 starting lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



