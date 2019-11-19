Why Steve Kerr hasn't called Phil Jackson to talk Warriors' struggles

Steve Kerr has learned a lot from Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson over the years, and still considers the "Zen Master" one of his mentors.

But as the Warriors coach continues to navigate this difficult season, he won't be leaning on Jackson for advice.

"Phil doesn't know anything about a losing team," Kerr recently told Mark Medina of USA Today Sports, before laughing. "So there's no point in calling him."

Jackson -- who won 11 NBA titles with the Bulls (six) and Lakers (five) -- never experienced a losing campaign in 20 seasons as an NBA head coach.

He boasts a regular season record of 1155 wins and 485 losses, and a playoff record of 229 wins and 104 losses.

Over his first five years with Golden State, Kerr's win percentage was even higher -- as he went 322-88 (.805) during the regular season and 77-28 (.733) in the postseason.

But the Warriors are 2-12 this season, and it's not crazy to think they could finish with the worst record in the league.

So while Kerr's win-loss mark is going to take a hit, it might end up helping in the long run if the Warriors secure a top-three pick in the 2020 draft.

"The goal is to try to win every game," Kerr told Medina. "The reality is we're not (doing) enough to do so right now. The other stuff, we don't control. Whatever happens, happens.

"Our goal is to go out there and try to perform our best every night, get better and try to build something positive."

