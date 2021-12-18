Why Steve Kerr didn't challenge Steph Curry's sixth foul vs. Celtics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Kerr didn't challenge Steph's sixth foul vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With 10.7 seconds remaining in the Warriors' 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden, Steph Curry picked up his sixth foul.

Before the ball could be inbounded, Curry ran over Celtics guard Marcus Smart and was called for an offensive foul.

Curry, in disbelief, immediately signaled towards the Warriors' bench for coach Steve Kerr to challenge the call.

Kerr had a timeout remaining, so he could have challenged it to try to keep his best player in the game. But Kerr decided not to ask for a review, forcing Curry, who finished with a game-high 30 points, to the bench for the final few possessions of the contest.

After the game, Kerr explained why he never really considered challenging the call on the court.

"From my angle, [Curry] ran right over [Smart] and I wanted to save the timeout because we were still in pretty good shape," Kerr said. "I wanted to make sure I saved the timeout in case they made a three, which they did. I think Smart made it with 2.8 [seconds remaining] and it's really crucial to be able to advance the ball in that situation. I knew they didn't have any timeouts left, similar to the other night in Indy. Now, if you can just get the ball into the frontcourt with a three-point lead, or in this case, a two-point lead, you avoid having to take it out under your own basket. So I didn't want to risk it."

RELATED: Steph, Draymond among Warriors vets out vs. Raptors

Smart actually made the 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left to cut the Warriors' lead to 109-107.

Damion Lee was fouled with 2.8 seconds left and he made both free throws to seal the win for the Warriors.

Luckily for the Warriors, Curry's first time fouling out since Nov. 19, 2017 didn't come back to bite them against the Celtics.

Recommended Stories

  • Warriors' Steve Kerr says Steph Curry pairing was 'good strategically'

    Steve Kerr talked about why he thinks pairing with Steph Curry has worked out so well.

  • Steve Kerr contrasts Steph Curry's record night to Klay Thompson's return

    This season will be filled with special moments for the Warriors.

  • AD hurts ankle, then leaves depleted Lakers with knee injury

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee. Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would get an MRI exam on Saturday. Late in the first quarter, Davis landed on the leg of Minnesota's Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry, Draymond Green, other vets out vs. Raptors

    The Warriors will turn things over to the youngster Saturday in Toronto.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 15's top receiver plays. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis to undergo MRI exam Saturday after suffering knee injury

    Lakers big man Anthony Davis is set to have an MRI exam Saturday after he left Friday night's 110-92 loss at Minnesota because of a left knee injury.

  • Pelicans stun Thunder with Devonte' Graham's 61-foot buzzer-beating shot

    Devonte' Graham hit a 61-footer as time expired to give the New Orleans Pelicans a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

  • Andre Iguodala on Kyrie Irving: ‘They don’t want us to see his skillset. His mind’s too free’

    Nick Friedell: Iguodala on the Kyrie news: "Kyrie's my man, so I hope he shows his talent to the world and continues to prove me right that he's a top player ever. They don't want us to see his skillset, though. His mind's too free." Source: Twitter ...

  • Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

    Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won. In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer.

  • Democrats face painful reality as priorities stumble

    Senate Democrats are stumbling into the end of their first year in the majority, with two of their biggest priorities - President Biden's spending bill and voting rights - stuck in limbo. Democrats entered the year facing sky-high expectations about what they could accomplish, with their base pushing a lengthy to-do list after the Trump years. Instead, Democrats are on the precipice of wrapping up for the year facing the painful reality of the...

  • Wes Unseld Jr. calls Kings coronavirus situation ‘concerning’ after game

    The Wizards are playing the Suns on Thursday night just hours after playing the Kings on Wednesday.

  • The Memo: Failure on big bill would spark cascade of trouble for Biden

    President Biden's push to pass his big social spending bill has stalled for now - and the loss of momentum threatens to spark a cascade of difficulties for the White House.Many Democrats, especially on the left, are furious with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the most prominent holdout against a deal on the legislation. But others in the party say Manchin has been largely consistent in his positions and that the White House has been guilty of...

  • Warriors provide Klay Thompson injury update after G League stint

    Klay Thompson is one step closer to returning to the Warriors.

  • Meet the Democrats' last best hope of preserving a House majority

    As the U.S. House of Representatives debated a resolution to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress this week, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) issued a warning: Republicans, poised to reclaim control in midterm elections next year, had their own list of witnesses to call.

  • Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

    Pakistan is rallying Muslim countries to help Afghanistan stave off an economic and humanitarian disaster while also cajoling the neighboring country's new Taliban rulers to soften their image abroad. Several foreign ministers from the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation are meeting in Islamabad on Sunday to explore ways to aid Afghanistan while navigating the difficult political realities of its Taliban-run government, Pakistan's top diplomat said Friday. The new Taliban administration in Kabul has been sanctioned by the international community, reeling from the collapse of the Afghan military and the Western-backed government in the face of the insurgents' takeover in mid-August.

  • Louisville man sentenced to prison after DNA testing led to arrest in 1981 rape case

    Ronald Dean Priest was arrested in South Louisville after his DNA was matched to evidence in a burglary and rape that occurred in 1981, police say.

  • Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Ted Lasso

    We're feeling as happy as Rebecca receiving her morning biscuits, because we finally have some more information about when Ted Lasso's third season will be likely to land on our screens. Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on the show, recently appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show and spilled the beans about the upcoming series.

  • 23 Onscreen Families Who Were Perfectly Cast Because The Actors Are Actually Related

    Talk about easy casting ✨View Entire Post ›

  • Skip Bayless Responds to Kevin Durant’s ‘I Really Don’t Like U’ Tweet

    On Thursday’s episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Kevin Durant’s “I really don’t like u” tweet, and said he won't take Durant's "bait." .

  • Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

    Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn't appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn't have as strong an immune response as expected to the very low-dose shots the company is testing in the youngest children. Pfizer had expected data on how well the vaccines were working in children under 5 by year's end, and it's not clear how long the change will delay a final answer.