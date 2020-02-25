Why Steve Kerr called Dragan Bender's Warriors debut 'really positive'

Dragan Bender had a solid debut in a Warriors uniform Sunday night.

The 22-year-old recorded six points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in Golden State's 115-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

He went 2-for-5 from 3-point range and was plus-one in 20 minutes off the bench.

"It seems like Dragan picks things up really easily ... did a good job last night of recognizing what we were trying to run," coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Monday's practice. "I'm excited about him. He's a really talented player and he could be a good fit for us.

"He's just gotta get comfortable. And it's not an easy thing to do coming in this late in the season. But he's doing a good job."

So what does he have to do to stay with the Dubs beyond his current 10-day contract?

"Just gotta compete and play the role we want him to play, which is pick-and-pop," Kerr said. "Defend his position and understand our schemes. The early look is really positive. He has a good feel for the game.

"We're gonna give him every opportunity."

Bender has five more games -- Tuesday vs. the Sacramento Kings, Thursday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday at the Phoenix Suns, Sunday vs. the Washington Wizards and Tuesday at the Denver Nuggets -- to prove his worth.

"It's definitely not a long time, but just take it day-by-day," Bender said Monday when asked if he's feeling a sense of urgency. "See where it goes. Just enjoy the process, enjoy the experience out here."

The goal is to be in uniform when the Warriors host the Toronto Raptors next Thursday.

