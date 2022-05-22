Why Steve Kerr believes Steph Curry gets away with 'Night, night' celebration

Why Kerr believes Steph gets away with 'Night, night' gesture originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A new celebration is sweep through Dub Nation, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is here for it.

This postseason, Warriors guard Steph Curry has been pulling out a "Night, night" gesture when he ices a particular game or series.

Curry first put both hands up to the side of his head during the Warriors' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets and he used it again at the end of the series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the Warriors' incredible 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night at Chase Center, Curry did the celebration again after a dagger 3-pointer in the final minute of the game.

This time, he added a new feature, as he could be seen saying the words "Night, night" when he was releasing the ball in front of the Mavericks' bench.

Some fans might view Curry's celebration as unsportsmanlike or taunting, but Kerr has no issues with it and believes there's a reason the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Mavericks haven't called out the two-time NBA MVP for it.

"I don't mind it all," Kerr told reporters on a video conference call Saturday. "And I think what's notable is that I don't think we've run into any opponents who seem to mind it. I think Steph, the way he carries himself, the way he handles being on the other end of that kind of stuff, he realizes that it's all part of the game and players are going to trash talk during the game, they are going to have their theatrics.

"He enjoys that part of the show. But there's a humility to Steph that people and fellow players around the league also recognize. So I think they respect him and that's why he gets away with it whereas some guys may not."

Curry spoke to reporters after the win Friday night and said the celebration wasn't choreographed.



“I was just having fun," Curry said. "You talk about having kids. You know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for job well done that day. Pretty special."

If everything goes right for Curry and the Warriors over the next few weeks, he'll get to say "Night, night" to the Mavericks and either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics before hoisting his fourth NBA championship trophy.

