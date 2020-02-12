Why Steve Kerr believes Andrew Wiggins puts Warriors' puzzle together

Steve Kerr clearly was on board for the Warriors trading guard D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for small forward Andrew Wiggins. Through two games with Golden State, the former top NBA draft pick has received glowing reviews from his head coach.

Now, Kerr is focused on getting Wiggins acclimated to the Warriors' culture and style of play.

"Now it's our job for him to really get a feel for our team and how we play," Kerr said Tuesday night on KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks." "It's good, we have a couple months left in the season to help him along and I think he's going to make a big impact. I think it's a really good addition for us."

Soon after the Warriors' trade with the T-Wolves, Kerr admitted Wiggins theoretically would fit Golden State's core much better the ball-dominant Russell. Despite D-Lo averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game with the Dubs, it was clear he didn't match Kerr's free-flowing offense.

Kerr didn't hold back on Russell's style next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, one day after the trade deadline.

"To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed him," Kerr admitted on Friday. "Nobody questioned that. When you already have Steph and Klay and you add a ball-dominant guard, you can rightfully question the fit."

Wiggins, however, is a much different case. The acquisition of the 24-year-old is more about the future than anything else.

"It helps us put the puzzle together going into next year once Steph and Klay are back," Kerr explained. "He fits right in with them and Draymond (Green). So, it's a nice addition."

So far, so good. Wiggins is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field in his first two games since joining Golden State.

Though the Warriors haven't won with Wiggins yet, that should soon change, especially once the full squad is healthy.

