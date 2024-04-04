Why Steve Clifford stepping down as Charlotte’s coach is good for him and the Hornets

When the Charlotte Hornets brought Steve Clifford back for a second tenure, turning to him after Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson spurned them, it never truly had the feel of a long-term partnership.

Clifford’s specialty is defense, and that’s an area the Hornets needed to vastly improve in after crashing spectacularly during the opening round of the NBA’s play-in tournament in consecutive seasons. Clifford’s previous knowledge of the organization, his relationship with then-majority owner Michael Jordan and availability — he was hired the day after the 2022 NBA Draft — made the marriage an easy and smooth transition.

But Clifford’s tenure never took off, in part because the Hornets never truly had the full complement of players he anticipated when he signed his contract two years ago. LaMelo Ball’s pesky troublesome ankles, Cody Martin’s languishing knee problems, Mark Williams’ back trouble — which apparently also involves a bone issue — and Miles Bridges’ legal woes robbed Clifford of any legitimate shot at success.

Citing a lack of the sustained stamina necessary to go through the NBA’s daily grind, Clifford decided to call it quits at the end of the season. He elected to coach Wednesday night’s 89-86 loss to Portland and the rest of the Hornets’ final six games before moving into a yet-to-be-determined advisory role in the front office under vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson.

“This has been going on for weeks as we’ve discussed things,” Clifford said. “I just don’t see myself in these next few months having the right energy level. I’m just like you. Your best days start when you feel good. Driving in, if you’re feeling not at your best, you’re not going to have a great day. You’ve got to get up.

“And one thing about this is that you’re dealing with the best players in the world, and the motivation starts with yourself every day.”

In reality, though, Clifford took the onus off Peterson, ensuring there would be no need for the Hornets’ new face to play the bad guy.

Contractually, the Hornets would’ve had a decision to make on Clifford’s status for 2024-25 — and relatively soon.

As The Observer first reported when Clifford initially signed his contract, the Hornets had a team option for 2024-25, and the organization could’ve gone in another direction in a few weeks once the season is over without any future financial commitment. They had to inform Clifford, who’s compiled a 241-327 in his combined six-plus seasons with the Hornets, by April 30 if they planned on extending the contract’s expiration date to June 30, 2025. And bringing him back on a one-year deal without extending his pact could’ve affected Clifford’s leverage with the players, which is not a good thing for any coach.

By both sides agreeing to do this now, the Hornets can jumpstart the process of sifting through candidates and gathering any pertinent intel before other teams start doing the same. Among the early names to keep an eye on: Boston assistant Charles Lee, Denver assistant David Adelman, Miami assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas assistant Sean Sweeney and Brooklyn assistant Will Weaver.

Two high-ranking officials on separate teams — one from each conference — believe Lee is a lead candidate and front-runner to be Clifford’s successor. Peterson said he is going to conduct a “thorough” search and understands getting his first hire right is tied to the Hornets’ immediate success. Picking the wrong person could set the franchise back even further, which is something the Hornets can’t afford. And after the Hornets’ last coaching-change cycle when they were left at the altar by Atkinson, who knows how their head post is viewed.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots during pregame warm ups before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte isn’t exactly a coaching haven, with the organization going through six coaches since 2010. The team’s tight spending habits over the years, and a general struggle to end the league’s longest playoff drought — sitting at eight years and counting — makes the job less than appealing than it otherwise should be.

Still, Peterson is convinced the Hornets’ gig is a premium opportunity. Why?

“Ownership with Rick (Schnall) and Gabe (Plotkin), first and foremost,” he said. “As I told you guys, that was a huge reason that I took the job. As individuals, as people, their vision and values with us being aligned. I think whoever we bring in here will certainly fit into those visions and values as well.

“The Carolinas in general. Charlotte’s an amazing city. The fans are amazing, but their support in all of us is real. Of course, as Cliff was saying earlier, being on the court with this roster with Brandon (Miller), Miles and those guys, there’s a lot to be excited about. I think all of those factors will be attractive to whoever we decide to hire as the next head coach.”

Will it be Lee? That answer is weeks away.

Whomever it is has one chief task: harness Ball’s talents and push him to become more of a two-way player in the same fashion Miller has shown during his rookie campaign.

So, what exactly is Peterson looking for in Clifford’s successor? This is what he said when The Observer posed the question to him at the end of his press conference Wednesday.

“There’s a few things,” Peterson said. “A lively energy to come in with a level of excitement to teach these guys. As Cliff was saying, it’s a different generation so the ability to teach them and help them retain information is important. “(Also) player development.

“We are still relatively in this youthful phase and at the same time I feel like everyone can be better. I don’t care how old you are or how many years of service you have in this league, you can always find a way to be better. A coach who places emphasis on those areas as well.”

Peterson is on the clock to find that particular individual. The hopes of a fan base starving for a winning team rest squarely on his shoulders, and he’s not shying away from the pressure to make it a slam dunk.

He can’t, because skepticism abounds among the die-hard fans and it’s up to Peterson to change that, beginning with selecting the appropriate person to get the job done. And there’s only one path toward that happening.

“Just win games,” Bridges told The Observer. “I feel like the more games we win, the more people are going to show up. I mean, I don’t blame them. The other teams come in with great records, playoff teams. Of course, they are going to have fans and big-time players come in. I feel like as long as we win next year and years to come, it’s going to be more fun.”

Time will tell. But almost anything at this point is better than their current situation.