Why Stephen A. Smith is wrong to call 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'pedestrian'

What does Jimmy Garoppolo have to do to get some respect?

The 49ers quarterback improved to 16-2 as a starter after throwing a career-high four touchdown passes in San Francisco's 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night, which improved the team's record to 8-0.

You'd think the player who plays the most important position on the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFC would be mentioned among the top MVP candidates, but so far, that hasn't been the case. Heck, even after practically single-handedly leading the 49ers to victory, a certain pundit still labeled him as average.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Are you on @maxkellerman or @stephenasmith's side when it comes to Jimmy G?



Franchise guy or just average? pic.twitter.com/7Kw5sf7bSI



— First Take (@FirstTake) November 1, 2019

"He's completing about 66 percent of his passes in those 18 starts," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Friday's episode of First Take. "He's got 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. That's relatively average if we talk about most quarterbacks, but because of Jimmy G -- oh my god we have to stop the presses, I mean look at how special this guy is -- oh, stop it!

"Nobody is calling [Garoppolo] a scrub. Nobody is saying Jimmy Garoppolo can't play. We recognize that, but last time I checked, last night, the 317 yards he passed for, that was his first 300-yard passing game of the entire season. Yes, he's completing about 69 percent of his passes. He's got nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Talk about pedestrian. "

Story continues

Seriously, what does he have to do?

There was nothing average or pedestrian about Garoppolo's performance in Arizona. The Cardinals sold out to stop San Francisco's usually-dominant rushing attack, and without a few clutch Garoppolo third-down completions in the second half, the 49ers' record likely is no longer spotless.

While Jimmy G would be the first to admit he's thrown too many interceptions, it's pointless to compare his touchdown total to other quarterbacks around the league. That's because the 49ers' offense operates quite differently from most other teams. San Francisco has attempted 303 rushes so far this season, by far the most in the entire league. In fact, the 49ers have attempted at least 40 more rushes than every other team, which is more than they average per game. They average the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, and their 13 rushing touchdowns lead the league.

Now, one could argue that San Francisco leans on the running game so much as a reflection of Garoppolo's shortcomings, but that's just not the case. The 49ers run the ball so much because 1. they're damn good at it, and 2. it works in concert with their dominant defense.

Think about it. Why cease running the ball when the opposition can't stop it? And why stop shortening the game when you have a defense so good at capitalizing on obvious passing situations?

Garoppolo's average of 225.8 passing yards per game ranks 22nd among all NFL quarterbacks so far this season, but his most important stat is his completion percentage. Kyle Shanahan's offense is predicated on timing and misdirection, which places a heavy emphasis on quarterback accuracy. Having completed 70.8 percent of his passes so far, Garoppolo has been the fourth-most accurate QB in the league this season.

The 49ers have the sixth-most productive offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game. They're also 8-0, with a quarterback just barely more than a year removed from a torn ACL.

[RELATED: How Jimmy G's pocket presence shows he's past ACL injury]

There's absolutely nothing average or pedestrian about that. Put some respect on Jimmy G's name.

Why Stephen A. Smith is wrong to call 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'pedestrian' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area