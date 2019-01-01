Why are Stephen A. Smith and John Wall feuding? A quick guide

NBC Sports Washington

Why are Stephen A. Smith and John Wall feuding? A quick guide originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

It all started with the Wizards struggles earlier this season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith went on a few of his signature rants about John Wall and the Wizards' poor play, like this one after the Wizards' loss to Dallas.  "I like John Wall," he said on First Take. "John Wall is an All-Star. John Wall can play. Then this year arrived. For some reason, a man that struggled with his perimeter shooting comes back and is shooting worse! I don't give a damn about the 46 percent… he can't get to the whole with the ease that he used to! He's actually bigger! He looks out of shape. That's a problem."

It wasn't the only time he criticized Wall this season - and it wasn't with the context of what was going on with the Wizards guard.

Wall was dealing with bone spurs that were so painful he often walked on his tippy toes to the bathroom at night, he revealed on Monday.

And while talking about his injury and decision to have season-ending surgery on Monday, the Wizards guard seemed to call out Smith for what ended up being unwarranted criticism. As NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes wrote:

"When people say 'you're just shutting down because you're not going to be an All-Star,' that has nothing to do with it for me at all," he said.

Naturally, that brought a follow-up question. Though the source of that theory was never mentioned, Wall said it should be obvious.

"You know who the guy is," he said.

Smith, spotting the headline noting that his criticism was mentioned in Wall's press conference on Monday, tweeted in defense of himself:

Which Wall wasn't about to let go unanswered:

No word yet if they'll agree to make up in the new year.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

 

What to Read Next