Why Stephen Jackson doesn't reflect fondly on his Warriors departure

Stephen Jackson was a key cog on the infamous "We Believe" Warriors, along with Baron Davis, Matt Barnes, Monta Ellis, and an eclectic squad that stunned the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 NBA playoffs.

But after members of that team began to find new homes after that magical season, Jackson desired to be back playing for a contending team.

The Warriors traded "Captain Jack" early in the 2009 season -- Steph Curry's rookie year -- and the rest, as they say, is history.

"That's when I told them I wanted to get traded, right after Steph came," Jackson said on "All the Smoke," a podcast hosted by Barnes. "I wish I would've known Chef Curry was gonna be Chef Curry."

Jackson briefly returned to the Warriors in 2012 along with Andrew Bogut in the infamous Monta Ellis trade that brought a rain of boos down upon owner Joe Lacob at Oracle Arena.

The combination of Jackson and Draymond Green would have made for some compelling television, but it's safe to say things worked out pretty well for the Warriors in the years following Curry's acquisition.

