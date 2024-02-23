Why Steph is optimistic Warriors can earn West's No. 6 seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There's no doubt in Steph Curry and the Warriors' minds that Golden State is capable of climbing up the Western Conference standings and avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Warriors' 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Chase Center was a step in the right direction.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Curry was asked about the team meeting coach Steve Kerr held on Wednesday in which he highlighted the Warriors' goal of avoiding the play-in tournament by claiming one of the conference's top six seeds.

"(Kerr) had a great speech about all of that yesterday," Curry said postgame. "The way I approach it, six seed is the goal because that guarantees you a spot in the series and that's what we want. But with the way our season's gone, taking a big goal and breaking it down, this is probably the ultimate test of stay right where you are, win every game that's in front of you.

"... This is a good window that we've had -- but literally every game matters for us to do that. I think I'm just trying to enjoy what's happening each game and understand what it's going to take to win that particular game. It's a lofty goal, but we know we can get there."

The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games and have a comfortable 3.5-game lead over the Utah Jazz (26-31) for the No. 10 seed and the final play-in spot. They sit four games behind the Dallas Mavericks (33-23) for the No. 6 seed and as of right now, will need to leapfrog the Lakers (30-27), Sacramento Kings (32-23) and Phoenix Suns (33-23) to accomplish their goal.

Even though there isn't much ground to make up, it will be difficult to bypass teams of that caliber, but Curry and the Warriors are confident they're capable of doing so.

