Steph Curry forever has altered the game of basketball during his 11 seasons with the Warriors.

Shattering record after record, Curry became the face of the NBA's evolution toward emphasizing the 3-pointer.

His unique qualities make him a difficult player to compare, but one that makes some sense is Hall of Famer Jerry West.

"With impact and accolades in the mix," Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley writes. "Then "The Logo" Jerry West looks like the answer. Maybe that's why the basketball gods brought them together when West served as a consultant for Curry's Warriors for six seasons.

"It's not a perfect comparison-Curry was a better dribbler, West a superior stopper who played without the three-point line (added in 1979-80)-but the 6'3" Curry and 6'2" West found their spots on the game's all-time hierarchy in similar ways."

[RELATED: Monta says coach Nelson doubted the 'We Believe' Warriors]

West was an integral part of Golden State's dynastic run through the 2010s, providing a sage voice for a front office unfamiliar with success.

What a sight it would have been to actually see those two line up across from each other in an NBA game.

Why Steph Curry's NBA parallel might be ex-Warriors exec Jerry West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area