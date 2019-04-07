Why Steph Curry's iconic tunnel shot won't follow him to Chase Center originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry's commute won't be the only thing that changes about his pregame routine next season. The Warriors star has, at minimum, three more tunnel shots left at Oracle Arena.

Golden State plays its final regular-season game in the building Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they'll have at least two more home games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The further Golden State advances in the postseason, the more chances Curry will have for the fabled capper to his pregame routine.

The tunnel shots won't last beyond this season, however, once the Warriors move into Chase Center in San Francisco.

"I think geometrically speaking it's not likely," Curry told ESPN. "Because of where the entrance to the new arena is, but I'll probably get creative with something."

Curry recalled that his tunnel shot originated during the 2013-14 season, years after former Warriors teammate Monta Ellis first gave him the idea when the team used to have morning shootarounds at Oracle Arena. But the routine began in earnest as many things do for men in their 20s: with a wager.

"I think I had a bet with a front-office guy," Curry recounted, "just messing around one day and it kind of became an every game thing and then it evolved to [Oracle Arena security guard Curtis Jones] being involved. The rest is history."

Jones, Curry's designated passer, told the San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Ostler he enjoys Curry's routine as much as the two-time MVP does. Beyond that, he said young fans' reactions to Curry stand out the most.

"It's amazing the effect he has on kids," Jones said. "I respect and appreciate him for that. It bothers me to see a child disappointed and hurt, Curry means that much to them. ... I really want to see this child leave happy. You never know how far (interaction with Curry) will take a kid, what kind of confidence it will give him, self-esteem."

For at least three more games, Curry will continue to wow children -- and everyone else -- from the tunnel in the Warriors' longest home.