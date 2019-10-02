Why Steph Curry texted Andre Iguodala after first day of Warriors camp

SAN FRANCISCO -- The surroundings around the Warriors are new, and so are most of the faces. It's going to take a while for Stephen Curry to make the adjustment.

Only four other Warriors experienced Golden State's five-year run to consecutive NBA Finals, and three of them -- Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and the rehabilitating Klay Thompson -- are absent from workouts during the first training camp at Chase Center.

"I texted Andre yesterday," Curry said Wednesday, on Day 2 of training camp. "I had a little heartfelt moment. Said, ‘I miss you, bro.'"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Which stands to reason. The temperature of the locker room and the gym, as well as the location, has been altered.

If Curry was the Warriors' moderating influence and Draymond Green their igniter, Igoudala was the conscience and Livingston the serenity. After six seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies three months ago. Livingston, a Warrior for five seasons, became a free agent in July and announced his retirement six weeks later.

"It's just weird not seeing them," Curry said. "You get used to so many faces and a certain presence on the court. Those two guys were ... when you saw them, you knew what time it was."

With Thompson rehabilitating his surgically repaired left knee and expected to be out until at least March, Curry and Green are the only Warriors who were along for the entire five-year ride who are able to participate in drills.

Kevin Durant, so impactful over the last three seasons, is in Brooklyn rehabbing after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon that was ruptured in The Finals.

Story continues

In place of the veterans who had become so essential to the Warriors' culture are several rookies and a variety of young players still trying to show they can contribute to a winning NBA team.

"Things change, obviously, and we talked about it all summer and knew this kind of situation was happening," Curry said. "But this is definitely weird."

[RELATED: Looney, Smailagic go down; Dubs forced to cut practice short]

Curry said he had a good conversation with Iguodala, his golf buddy, who is not expected to report to the Grizzlies and likely will be moved to another team after Dec. 15, when he becomes eligible for a trade – to any team except the Warriors.

"He's grinding," Curry said. "He's staying sharp and in shape. I know he's got a lot more to give in the league, so we'll see."

Why Steph Curry texted Andre Iguodala after first day of Warriors camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area