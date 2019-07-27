Why Steph Curry was still proud after Warriors lost NBA Finals to Raptors

"I understand that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals was just that, the final one. The Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors. 114-110.

This also was the series that marked the last time the Dubs would play a game at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

"There's a lot of things that you kind of think about," Steph Curry said in the preview of his Facebook Watch documentary 'Stephen vs The Finals.' "I wish I would have made that shot."

But Curry respects the game. He knows there's no cheating the game. He and the Warriors gave it their best shot.

"It took a lot to beat us, let's put it that way," Curry said smiling.

The episode then shows Curry walking differently as he arrived home after his season was over. He looked uncomfortable.

His wife, Ayesha, had her hands on his legs as they sat around their house. That's when he realized the impact of the season had taken on more than just his emotions, his body felt it too.

"When my leg reacted, it was kind of a sign it was over, so it was time for the summer," Curry said.

The sixth and final episode of "Stephen vs the Game" will detail a never-before-seen clip from the finale, and you can see Steph's physical reaction and hear how he came to terms with the Warriors' loss to the Raptors.

It drops on Monday, July 29, at 5 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

