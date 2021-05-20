Why Steph Curry liked Jordan Poole trying to dunk on LeBron James

Steph explains why he liked seeing Poole try to dunk on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole showed even more growth Wednesday night in the Warriors' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The second-year guard scored seven points (3-for-5 shooting) in the second quarter, which included two very nice finishes at the basket.

Jordan Poole shot 46.7 percent as a rookie on shots within 5 feet.



How did he improve that mark to 64.4 percent this season?



Because he can do stuff like this now: pic.twitter.com/oXNXLPy7EN — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 20, 2021

Poole midway through the fourth quarter blew past Wesley Matthews with a beautiful crossover and tried to dunk on LeBron James.

JP tried throwing down on LeBronpic.twitter.com/7GZtj3UvUn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 20, 2021

The 21-year-old then drilled a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer with less than four minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for Poole and the Warriors, he missed a corner 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 35 seconds remaining.

"I like the fact he took those shots," Steph Curry told the media. "I like the fact he tried LeBron at the rim. It shows that he's fearless in those moments, and that goes a long way for a young guy to be put in this position where you're playing [a lot of] minutes in a must-win atmosphere.

Story continues

"Carry that to Friday [against the Memphis Grizzlies], carry that hopefully to a playoff round."

The No. 28 overall pick from the 2019 draft averaged 21.8 points over the Warriors' final five regular-season games, while shooting 56.5 percent overall and 45 percent from deep.

Poole's development has been key for the present and future.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast