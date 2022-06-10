Why Steph Curry isn't among Tracy McGrady's top-tier of NBA greats

Why T-Mac believes Steph is tier below greats like MJ, Kobe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tracy McGrady isn't quite ready to place Steph Curry among the top-tier of NBA greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

In pursuit of his fourth championship in eight seasons, Curry's career already is one of the most decorated in basketball history.

In speaking with NBC Sports Washington this week, McGrady discussed Curry's history in the NBA Finals and re-hashed a debate that Warriors fans are probably tired of having.

"That's a tough question," McGrady said when asked where Curry ranks all-time. "Because he has his career individually and with what he's accomplished with his team is tough. Because you’ve gotta think, he won a championship, right, against LeBron [James] that didn't have Kyrie [Irving], that didn't have Kevin Love. He didn't win the [Finals] MVP, right? Then he loses a 3-1 lead to LeBron, gets K.D., K.D. comes and wins two championships, so that gives Steph three championships but K.D. wins the two MVPs, right?"

McGrady also believes that when Kevin Durant played for Golden State, he was, in fact, the best player on the team, not Curry.

"We know Steph is like the 3-point God," McGrady adds. "But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don't know where to rank him. I know he's pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]. They're on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn't the best player on that team."

When discussing Curry's career, the two most common counterarguments typically center around the ever-elusive Finals MVP award and something having to do with the Durant years and who truly was the best player on those Warriors teams.

McGrady appears to have bought into both of those arguments.

