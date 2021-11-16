Why Steelers road games couldn’t come at more perfect time

Snow, sleet, rain and cold. Welcome to Pittsburgh in November.

The field conditions at Heinz Field on Sunday were as sloppy as the Steelers’ tie with the Detroit Lions.

With Steelers-Bears last Monday night, Pitt versus UNC on Thursday, and the Lions matchup just a few days later, it was the third game played at Heinz Field in seven days.

Fox sideline reporter Jane Hale observed players changing from their molded cleats into screw-in studs after warm-ups because the grass was so slick, and they were worried about footing.

Conditions at Heinz Field have been considerably worse at times, of course. This certainly wasn’t a Mud Bowl by any stretch, but it caused a myriad of injuries on both sides by the time it was all over.

It was apparent from watching the game that the field had been re-sodded down the middle.

A steep cost comes with maintaining natural grass (Heinz Field uses Kentucky Bluegrass), especially in cold-weather climates, but it makes players happy. According to Twinspires, data indicates the risk of non-contact lower-body injuries decreases on natural grass.

The field will be completely re-sodded while the Steelers are on the road the next two weeks — in Los Angeles for Chargers and Cincinnati for Bengals.

