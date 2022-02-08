Why Steelers fans shouldn’t be too excited about Louis Riddick news

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is interviewing for the Steelers general manager position, a role Kevin Colbert will vacate after the 2022 NFL draft.

Riddick, also a former player, has held several executive roles in the league, including director of pro personnel for Washington Redskins (2005-2007) and the Eagles (2010-2013).

As exciting as it is that the Steelers are considering outside candidates for the prestigious front office post, it’s because they have to. Yes, they’ve interviewed three candidates so far: Ryan Cowden (Titans), Ed Dodds (Colts) and JoJo Wooden (Chargers), but only Wooden is a “diverse candidate.”

As the (controversial) Rooney Rule states: 1) Clubs must interview at least two diverse candidates from the Career Development Advisory Panel list, or a diverse candidate not currently employed by the club; 2) Clubs must conduct an in-person interview with at least one external minority candidate for any GM or head coaching interview; 3) Clubs must continue to consider multiple diverse candidates.

While Omar Khan (vice president of football and business administration) and Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator) are both minorities, they’re already employed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By interviewing Riddick, it would seem they’re checking off the second diverse external candidate box.

Don’t get me wrong; the Steelers could surprise us.

But they rarely do.

