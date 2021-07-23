Why Steelers could miss playoffs in 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares why the Pittsburgh Steelers could miss the 2021 playoffs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Saints are expected to be without Michael Thomas, the focal point of their passing attack, for the start of the NFL season.
Miami Dolphins sign LB Shaquem Griffin to one year contract
"I've been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do." - #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
News came earlier Friday that Cole Popovich no longer is on the Patriots’ coaching staff. Multiple reports since have confirmed the reason is related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Giardi of NFL Media noted that Popovich was “masked up during the spring sessions.” All Tier-1 employees, which includes coaches, are required by the NFL to [more]
Cre'Von LeBlanc says goodbye and thanks Eagles' fans in a heartfelt Instagram post
With the 2021 Summer Olympics officially underway, we're feeling a bit nostalgic about past Games and the athletes who keep us coming back for more. One of the questions on our minds lately: which country has the most Summer Olympic medals of all time?
Las Vegas usually knows what’s going on. On Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas reportedly thinks it knows what he’ll be doing next week. Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including [more]
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Jaylon Johnson said some throws Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made in training camp confirmed what they had heard.
Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers when it comes to troubled times in Green Bay
One source put forth a humorous analogy on the Big 12's challenge: “It’s like a shopping mall lost their two anchor stores, and the rest of the stores are trying to figure out how to stay open.”
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
The looks received mixed responses from Twitter.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for their Super Bowl 55 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
For years, Tom Brady has said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next ring. He’s gotten his next ring. And it’s a monster. “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers. “This is by far the most [more]
Kendrick Green will never be Maurkice Pouncey.
With conference realignment talk swirling, Nebraska and the Big Ten are keep close eyes on what happens next.