Why star UNC wideout Tez Walker is a good NFL Draft selection for Baltimore Ravens

It’s Saturday, April 27 and Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway.

Saturday’s first pick went to the Carolina Panthers, who selected Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the 101st overall pick. The Denver Broncos then selected Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, followed by the New England Patriots’ pick of Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson, who gives former UNC standout quarterback Drake Maye a strong pass-blocker Up East.

Another former Tar Heel was taken later in the fourth round on Saturday, with star wideout Tez Walker chosen 113th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. Walker gives 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson yet another speedy wideout.

If you know anything about Baltimore, its receiving corps is largely unproven. The Ravens did select Zay Flowers in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft – he is a budding star wideout – but there’s not much consistency behind him.

Tez, as Tar Heel Nation calls him, is an immediate upgrade on a receiving corps that also includes Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman.

In just eight games last season for UNC – his time was shortened due to an initial ineligibility ruling by the NCAA – Walker led North Carolina with seven touchdown receptions. He caught 41 passes for 691 yards, second most on the Tar Heel behind J.J. Jones.

The year before at Kent State, Walker was nearly a 1,000-yard receiver while catching 11 touchdown passes.

Walker is lightning-fast, tying for the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Combine, by running a 4.36.

The main reasons Walker’s a great fit in Baltimore? He can help create good separation for the Ravens’ other receivers, plus he’s shown the ability to put up big numbers in a short period of time.

Who knows, maybe Walker is starting by season’s end? If Walker’s UNC days are any indication of his pro career, Baltimore is getting a steal in the NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire