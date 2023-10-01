Why Spencer Rattler said Tennessee football win over South Carolina was Vols' 'Super Bowl'

A season ago, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler destroyed Tennessee's hopes of making the 2022 College Football Playoff with six touchdowns in a 63-38 upset.

It appears as though Vols fans in attendance for Saturday's game between vs. the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) in Neyland Stadium didn't forget. And they wanted to make sure Rattler knew they remembered, as well. For roughly the final 30 seconds of Tennessee's 41-20 vs. South Carolina, fans could be heard chanting, "f--- you Spencer."

Rattler delivered that energy back in kind in his postgame news converence, likening Tennessee's (4-1, 1-1) win over the Gamecocks as the Vols' "Super Bowl."

"I must be doing something right if they keep saying that the whole night," Rattler said. " If you ain’t got haters, you ain’t popping. ... Credit to them, they did a great job. It was like their Super Bowl tonight, so congrats to them."

Vols fans may find their win over South Carolina was phyrric in nature, however. On a night where former quarterback Hendon Hooker returned to Knoxville to be honored for his time as Tennessee's quarterback — he tore his ACL in last year's game vs. the Gamecocks — redshirt senior Bru McCoy suffered a devastating lower-leg injury that knocked him from the game. Coach Josh Heupel did not give a positive prognosis for his receiver after the game, saying he "hated it for the kid."

As for Rattler, he finished the game completing 24 of 35 passes for 169 yards and an interception. He rushed 11 times for 19 yards and a score in the loss to Tennessee. And he got — and gave — an earful.

