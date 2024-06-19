Why Spalletti didn’t reveal Italy line-up on the eve of Spain clash

Italy CT Luciano Spalletti refused to reveal the Azzurri’s starting line-up against Spain as he received ‘no news’ regarding La Roja’s formation.

Italy are preparing for the second group stage game at EURO 2024 against Spain, five days after a 2-1 win over Albania.

Spalletti held a pre-match press conference on the eve of the game but didn’t say much about the Azzurri starting XI.

“I’ll say the starting XI tomorrow, today is MD-1. I had no news on who’s starting for Spain, so I’ll say the line-up tomorrow,” he said.

On the eve of the Albania game, Spalletti informed his staff members and the players about the lineup, but this time, the footballers and the media didn’t know who would start against Spain on Thursday.

Italy trained in Iserlohn in the afternoon after Spalletti and Michael Folorunsho’s pre-match press conferences, and it remains to be seen if the CT will change the starting formation that beat Albania.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Spalletti is considering three line-up changes, but according to Sky Sport Italia, the coach tested the same line-up as against Albania during a training session on Tuesday.