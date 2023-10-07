Why his Southern Boone football teammates helped lift Brady Dapkus into stardom as a sophomore

Addressing a gathered crowd of exhausted Southern Boone County High School football players and cowboy-hat-donning Eagles students, Mark Ross has just one thing to say:

“I’m really proud of you guys.”

The second-year head coach looks to his right. There, he sees his assistant coaches and kneeling players — their hair still freshly damp from an hour of rivalry football — proudly donning the words “Southern Boone” across their chests.

Ross shifts his gaze to his left. There stands the entire Southern Boone student section, some wrapped in blankets from the first sub-50-degree Friday night of the season and others simply wearing the Eagles’ red and black signature colors.

But as Ross takes in the scene in its entirety, he sees more than just football players and students celebrating a 30-point win over Hallsville. He sees togetherness. Unity.

“This is the big rivalry game,” Ross said, standing solo on the Eagles’ empty bleachers following their victory. “Obviously, [you saw] the reaction of all of the kids coming out to meet us. It's a big deal for them. We're just really happy that we could get it done tonight.”

Southern Boone’s 54-24 rout of Hallsville was telling. Coming off of a 75-point outing just a week prior, the Eagles were perhaps the only team to walk away feeling less accomplished on offense after scoring north of 50. But that had nothing to do with their offensive weapons.

And it certainly had nothing to do with sophomore running back Brady Dapkus.

One week ago, Dapkus headlined Boone County’s list of high-school standouts. He recorded six all-purpose touchdowns, including a punt return and multiple offensive breakouts, which made this week a “down week” by made-up standards.

By realistic standards, Dapkus was a standout for the second straight week. He recorded a Pick-6 and a 36-yard touchdown in the same game, complete with numerous pass breakups as well.

“[Brady] is just so dynamic,” Ross said. “You can just do so many things with him. Whether it's a one-yard gain or an 85-yard gain for a touchdown. He just changes the game.”

Ross went on to compliment his entire team for their focus and dedication to improving, with Dapkus being arguably the strongest testament to that. In just two seasons, Dapkus has gone from a solid football player to a game-changing one, which he says is largely due to experience.

“Last season, we were just kind of learning things [within] our team,” Dapkus said. “This year, we’re doing kind of the same thing, but I know all the plays. …

Just as Dapkus has another year to his name, so does Ross. And the respect between the two is entirely mutual.

“It feels like we're family to him,” Dapkus said. “It just shows us that we come out here and play for him and play for our family. It gives us some confidence, you know? It makes us want to play harder.”

Safe to say, Dapkus plays hard. He’s shown that week in and week out, with Friday’s matchup being no exception.

Early in the second quarter, a deep ball thrown by Hallsville’s Brayden Matheney was almost intercepted. Dapkus, in an attempt to snag the ball mid-air, launched himself upward, but couldn’t quite come down with the interception. The missed play didn’t last long, however.

When the second half kicked off, it only took Dapkus three plays to make things right. The sophomore turned a 60-yard interception into a 60-yard score to put Southern Boone up by 31.

“[Brady has] great vision,” Ross said of his two-way standout. “Great patience. He’s one of those guys that goes above and beyond. He does everything that we ask of him and then some. He's gonna be a lot of fun to watch here for the rest of this season and [over] the next couple years.”

Dapkus’ two-way play isn’t necessarily rare in Boone County, where a majority of teams’ best non-quarterbacks take the field on both ends, but the level of play certainly is. Dapkus can run, but he can also defend.

He does both well, though if you ask him, one is much more enjoyable than the other.

“Offense,” Dapkus said with a smile creeping across his face when asked which side of the ball he preferred to be on. “I like the ball in my hand.”

This season, Dapkus has had exactly that. He’s been trusted by Ross and by the rest of his teammates to perform in big moments. And he trusts them, too.

“We talk a lot about unity and consistency,” Dapkus said. “Just having each others’ backs out there on the field. We're hyping each other up. It's just a great environment.”

When Mark Ross finished giving his postgame speech to the conglomeration of Southern Boone Eagles — both players and students — his team was the first to stand up. Instead of embracing their peers, however, they locked hands. Pairs of two. One behind the other.

“We always take the field together, and we always leave it together,” Ross said. The meaning behind that is that win or lose, good or bad, we're in it together. That’s the emphasis.”

So, as unified as they entered their newly turfed field, the Eagles left it. Dapkus was no exception, linking hands with one of his football brothers before making his way to the locker room to cap off his impressive homecoming night.

He may not have had a perfect outing, and he knows it, but it was enough to help his team win. To help give the student section something to celebrate. To keep his team unified for another week.

And to Dapkus, that meant everything.

“My teammates keep me going,” Dapkus said. “Those are my guys. I talk to them on the field and off the field. l love them to death. I don't think anything needs to change … we'll just keep going.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Why his Southern Boone teammates helped lift Brady Dapkus into stardom