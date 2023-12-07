Why South Carolina Mr. Football 2023 should be an Upstate player, and maybe even an offensive lineman

South Carolina’s next Mr. Football, a title given annually to the high school player considered best in the state, should go to an Upstate star.

Daniel offensive lineman Watson Young and Hillcrest wide receiver Avery McFadden are two of the five finalists for the award to be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Game at noon Saturday in Myrtle Beach. They must be the favorites.

There’s perhaps never been a better time for an offensive lineman to win it. This year, there are two up for the honor. Dillon’s Josiah Thompson is a standout who will play next season at South Carolina. His team lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Then there is Watson, a four-year starter at left tackle for a Daniel team that went 51-1 during that span with three state championships, including last week in beating Camden. Watson committed early to Appalachian State but last week switched to South Carolina.

“He’s a leader. He’s a rock,” Daniel coach Jeff Fruster said. “He’s a guy we’ve leaned on. We know exactly what we’re going to get from him. … I don’t know how it gets much better. Three titles in four years as a four-year starter. I think he deserves to be Mr. Football.”

If the winner is a so-called skill position player, it might be difficult to argue against McFadden.

UPSTATE INFLUENCE: Why Upstate football will impact North-South all-star game at wide receiver, defensive line

CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCES: Christ Church, Daniel, Westside top performers in football state championship victories

The Georgia State commit had 1,102 yards receiving yards with 16 touchdowns and had 70 catches with just one drop. McFadden also ran the ball 33 times for 237 yards (team leading 7.18 per carry) with another nine TDs. He also returned kicks. One of his two passing attempts was for a touchdown. McFadden also played three games on defense, matched up with the opposing team’s best receiver, and had two interceptions with a forced fumble. He helped Hillcrest go 10-3 for first-year coach Bennett Swygert.

McFadden finished his career as the Hillcrest record-holder in catches (219); receiving yards (3,211); receiving touchdowns (26); and total touchdowns (54). He scored on five kickoff returns and three punt returns.

“I don’t know who else in the state has done more for his team,” Swygert said. “He would be one of the best cornerbacks in the state. I’m sure there are other deserving players out there for Mr. Football, but it would be fitting for Avery to win. There were games when he was double-teamed on every play regardless of the situation. He always said he just cared about winning the game.”

The two other players up for the award are Northwestern running back Turbo Richard (Boston College commit), who ran for 1,251 yards with 20 touchdowns in Class AAAA; and Hampton County running back Zion Dobson, who piled up 2,754 yards and 40 TDs in Class AA.

McFadden would be the first Mr. Football for Hillcrest. Young would be the only one from Daniel besides his father, former Clemson and NFL offensive lineman Kyle Young, won in 1996. Young was the last of five straight winners from the Upstate.

Daniel (14-0) played Camden (11-3)for the AAA State Championship. The game was played on Dec. 2, 2023 at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. Daniel's Watson Young (54) makes a stop.

South Carolina Mr. Football winners from Upstate

2020 – DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney (Georgia)

2018 – DE Zacch Pickens, TL Hanna (South Carolina)

2015 – RB Tavien Feaster, Spartanburg (Clemson/South Carolina)

2009 – RB Marcus Lattimore, Byrnes (South Carolina)

2006 – QB Malcolm Long, Gaffney (South Carolina State)

2005 – DB Prince Miller, Byrnes (Georgia)

2003 – QB Trey Elder, Byrnes (Appalachian State)

2000 – WR Roscoe Crosby, Union (Clemson)

1996 – OL Kyle Young, Daniel (Clemson)

1995 – WR Jermale Kelley, Berea (South Carolina)

1994 – RB Anthony Downs, Berea (Clemson)

1993 – DL Jeff Coleman, Gaffney (Tennessee)

1992 – RB Stephen Davis, Spartanburg (Auburn)

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: South Carolina Mr. Football: Avery McFadden or Watson Young should win