Why South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer called for transparency in NIL legislation

BLYTHEWOOD — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer took a trip to Washington, D.C., with fellow SEC coaches in June to advocate for federal name, image and likeness legislation. Just a few weeks later, the conference is a step closer to getting its wish.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who spent 36 years as a college football coach, introduced new legislation with Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) on Tuesday that would institute federal regulations on NIL in college sports. Among other things, the bill would require collectives, university boosters and agents to register with the Federal Trade Commission and would utilizes the FTC to monitor deals and manage compliance violations.

The bill also seeks to establish a fund providing expanded health insurance and supplementing travel costs for athletes' families to attend events.

"I think there's a lot of things with NIL that can be better," Beamer said. "Name, image and likeness was implemented for student-athletes to truly be able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. What it's turned into is buying players and pay-for-play in recruiting. That's not what it was intended to be, so I would love to have a law that gets that a little bit under control."

Beamer spoke candidly Wednesday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club about his concerns with the current state of NIL, particularly its role in recruiting. He was also quick to emphasize that he fully endorses the use of NIL as it was originally intended for student-athletes to monetize their personal brands.

"From a coaching standpoint that's what I would like to see is less recruiting inducement," Beamer said. "Certainly you sell what your players are doing from a name, image and likeness standpoint, which we do. We have some guys who have been able to capitalize on theirs and are doing awesome things, but that's not necessarily the reason they come to your school because of something on the front end."

The third-year Gamecocks coach supports federal legislation in the interest of transparency. He argued that more public information about NIL earnings would help both coaches and athletes establish realistic expectations of players' value.

"That's one of my frustrations is there's just a lot of rumor about there about what certain guys are getting paid at certain schools," Beamer said. "If there was just a little more transparency where everyone knew what everyone was getting, then great. That would clean up a lot of the stuff with things guys are hearing that aren't always the case."

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said during SEC spring meetings that he was not so concerned by specifics of how NIL is regulated, rather that those regulations are standardized nationwide. In the SEC's 11-state footprint, Arkansas and Missouri have enacted a law granting NIL access to high school recruits, and Texas allows schools to bring NIL under university funding structures. Neither is currently permitted under South Carolina law.

"Everybody wants to have something uniform, student-athletes too," Tanner said. "Right now it's, I don't like to say the Wild West, but it's not inside the guard rails. I don't mean that in a negative way, but we don't know exactly what everybody else is doing and how we should be doing it. It would be nice, because we're used to rules and having guidelines."

