Why skill positions are riskiest 49ers draft picks and O-line is best

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the 49ers, for the first time in three years, have a first-round selection.

San Francisco's roster is one of, if not the best in the league and has very few holes, which should allow them to select the best players available each time general manager John Lynch and Co. are on the clock throughout rounds 1-7.

However, in the first round on Thursday, there might be some positions the 49ers want to avoid.

ESPN's Paul Hembekides charted every single first-round pick by NFL teams from 2000-2019, calculating the percentage of "hit" or "miss" selections based on whether or not they received a second contract from the team that originally drafted them.

ESPN content producer @PaulHembo calculated the percentage of 1st-round picks that “hit” or “miss,” based upon whether that player signed a second contract with the team that drafted them.



The data encompasses the 20 drafts spanning 2000-2019. Here are the positional hit rates: pic.twitter.com/mSannLz6OC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024

The three positions with the highest hit rate all are on the offensive line, with skill positions like wide receiver, tight end and running back having three of the bottom four hit rates.

Since 2017, when Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over, the 49ers have "hit" on just one first-round pick: star defensive end Nick Bosa, who -- with a potential contract extension for wide receiver and 2020 first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk still a possibility -- is the only player drafted by San Francisco to sign a second contract with the team over the last eight years.

San Francisco could go in several directions with the No. 31 pick in the first round on Thursday. Experts' mock drafts have had the 49ers selecting offensive and defensive linemen, cornerbacks and wide receivers over the past few weeks leading up to the draft.

And the data shows offensive line is a much safer position to target than wide receiver and defensive backs.

However, if you have as talented and balanced of a roster as the 49ers, you certainly can afford to take more risks.

