Why signing with Detroit Red Wings is "dream come true" for Jordan Oesterle

The AV Club

Because we might as well act like it’s 2000 again, Fred Durst is taking Limp Bizkit on tour, with a first stop at Lollapalooza this Saturday. But just a day away from the festival starting, Durst seems to be introducing fans to a new era of Limp Bizkit. He scrubbed every post from his Instagram, with the exception of a selfie that depicts a hat-less Durst sporting swoopy hair, a button-down shirt, and a horseshoe mustache. He captioned it with the mysterious words, “thinking about you 70.”