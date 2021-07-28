Why signing with Detroit Red Wings is "dream come true" for Jordan Oesterle
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle. July 28, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle. July 28, 2021.
Will Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings finally start spending big money this offseason?
Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner. July 28, 2021.
Take a look at Michigan State basketball's 2022 recruiting big board
Sam Gagner's skills and leadership has been a good fit for the Red Wings
TAMPA — It’s official: the Lightning’s third line is no more. As expected, forward Blake Coleman left Tampa Bay when the free-agency period opened Wednesday afternoon, agreeing to a six-year contract with the Flames, his agent, Brian Bartlett, confirmed. Coleman’s deal carries an average annual value of $4.9 million, $3.1 more than what he was making in Tampa Bay. With two Stanley Cup rings ...
The Seattle Kraken have landed the biggest fish in free agency — at least in terms of goaltending.
Justin Thomas’ Olympic experience includes spending time with U.S. men’s basketball coaches and showing off his Team USA gear.
The NHL offseason includes the Seattle Kraken's expansion draft, the entry draft and free agency amid a flat salary cap. Analyzing the big moves.
Refresh for updates… Hollywood well-wishers and friends of Bob Odenkirk are expressing their support and hopes for the Better Call Saul star, who collapsed on the set of that show Tuesday night and remains hospitalized. “He WILL get through this,” tweeted David Cross, Odenkirk’s collaborator on the much-loved HBO series Mr. Show with Bob and […]
Because we might as well act like it’s 2000 again, Fred Durst is taking Limp Bizkit on tour, with a first stop at Lollapalooza this Saturday. But just a day away from the festival starting, Durst seems to be introducing fans to a new era of Limp Bizkit. He scrubbed every post from his Instagram, with the exception of a selfie that depicts a hat-less Durst sporting swoopy hair, a button-down shirt, and a horseshoe mustache. He captioned it with the mysterious words, “thinking about you 70.”
Zhihui Hou took gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo International Forum
After realising her photo went viral, Xiong posted a Weibo update with a video of her performance during a water polo game.
Kaylee McKeown was really effin' happy.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is hanging NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's viral quote in all of his kids rooms.
Browns DE Myles Garrett offers an interesting take on gymnast Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics for mental health reasons
The Jets are gonna Jet. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Jets are “not likely to budge” in the standoff with quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. Vacchiano characterizes the fight as focusing on offset language. As PFT reported on Tuesday, payment of the signing bonus has become a [more]
Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker opened up on his split last month with DeChambeau.
Rounding up all the big stories from Day 5 of the Tokyo Games.
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has 4 rules for his Lions players to follow
With the trade deadline on Friday, The Times provides real-time updates and analysis on all the transactions in Major League Baseball.