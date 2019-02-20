Why signing Colin Kaepernick to back up Cam Newton would be a bad fit

On the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor address rumors that Colin Kaepernick could sign with the Carolina Panthers, how those rumors coincide with Cam Newton's timetable for return from shoulder surgery and why Kaepernick's drive to win the starting job could cause problems in Carolina.

