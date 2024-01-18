Why Siegel basketball is benefitting from Carter Webb's 'different intensity' on the court

Carter Webb is a considerably different person on and off the basketball court.

While watching the Siegel junior standout display highlight after highlight for the Stars, it's hard to imagine that he is as quiet and reserved off the court as he is a take-charge player on it.

"Outside the lines, he's a meek and mild individual," said Siegel coach Matt Rigsby. "He's not a big vocal guy. If you saw him walk through the halls, you would not know he's Carter Webb at all. Between the lines, he's a competitor. Basketball is the game to him."

"Sometimes I have to get out of my character and express myself a little more than I like to," said the 6-foot-3 Webb. "That's just how I am. In the game, it's about winning and a different intensity than just walking around."

Tthere's no denying what he has meant to the Stars. Siegel is enjoying a 17-2 season, a No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press Class 4A poll and has its sights on reaching the state tournament for the first time in Rigsby's three years at the helm. The team has won 16 in a row.

The shooting guard is averaging 22.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists, leading the team in all three categories. Rigsby calls him a three-level scorer, something that makes him and the team difficult to defend.

A starter since his freshman season, Webb came on strong in District 8-4A play last season, earning the league's MVP award. He surpassed 1,000 points for his career last week, scoring 52 points in two games.

"I would say getting in the gym, making myself better," said Webb, on his progression into one of the state's top players. "It's a better mindset, better leadership and making myself and the team better. (Team success) is about the time and commitment we're all putting in as a team. We're ready to play every night. Ready to win. It keeps us going."

Siegel basketball standout Carter Webb has followed up a district MVP sophomore season with an even better junior campaign.

Rigsby said Webb's mental approach to the game is as vital as his talent and athletic ability.

"He's a very intelligent young man," said Rigsby, who added that Webb has come further in his defensive improvement than anything over the past couple of years. "He has been smart enough to sit back and learn and allow himself to soak in what the (upperclassmen) were teaching him. Now he's come into his own.

"The maturation of it all is neat to watch. ... Carter giving them instruction now, and leading when adversity hits."

Webb is still waiting for that flood of offers from college coaches. His performance this season should change that soon enough.

"I haven't talked to too many coaches," Webb said. "I'm hoping they come around in a month or two."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA basketball: Siegel junior Carter Webb enjoying breakout season