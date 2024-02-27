Why you shouldn't measure Tennessee football fans solely by their donations | Adams

I will be on vacation when Tennessee football plays its spring game on April 13. The timing isn’t coincidental.

A college spring football game is one of the most meaningless events in sports. It’s so meaningless I once served as a “coach” in one.

It’s less significant than an NFL preseason game. At least, you can guess which players might get cut while evaluating the last quarter of a late summer exhibition. College players don’t get cut, though they're sometimes encouraged to hit the transfer portal.

A spring football game is even less important than an NBA regular-season game. Points are pouring through NBA nets so fast these days, who’s to say some sharpshooter won’t hit a 100? You won't see history at a spring game.

In fact, spring scrimmages can be more illuminating than a spring game.

Despite what I think of spring games, I wouldn’t discourage a fan from centering a spring Saturday around one.

Fans view spring games differently. It's a chance for them to see their team for the first time in several months. At places like Tennessee, that matters.

Tennessee has one of the greatest fan bases in sports. That’s evident by how its fans fill up stadiums and arenas, and by how they sometimes lash out at the outside world on social media.

That’s why it bothers me that so few of them will be able to attend the spring game. Neyland Stadium is under construction, so seating will be limited to 10,000 fans. Tennessee could draw that many fans for an autograph session with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Colleague Adam Sparks can vouch for that. He covers every aspect of Tennessee football, which explains why he was at an NIL event featuring Iamaleava. Fans stood in line for two hours for an autograph and photo with Iamaleava, who played so little as a freshman in 2023 he was able to redshirt.

But his fame preceded his game.

One fan told Adam his grandchild had just been born. And one day, presumably when the child is old enough to comprehend the wonder of a five-star quarterback, his grandfather can provide evidence he was in Iamaleava’s presence.

Maybe, that grandfather will be at the spring game. But that will depend on his financial investment in the program, not his emotional investment. That’s too bad.

Spring-game tickets went on sale at UT last week. They were available to fans based on their donor rank.

I wish there was a way to rank fans according to how much they care.

Imagine if they could provide documented evidence and witnesses about how long they waited for a player’s autograph. Or how they sat through three and half hours of a driving rain to watch four quarters of Tennessee football. Or how they drove 20 hours in a day to see a road game. Or how much joy they receive when a rival’s program goes off the rails.

Those fans are the heart of Tennessee football. And Adam doesn’t have to attend a Nico Show to encounter one. He lives with one.

Adam is paid to watch the Vols play. His wife, Bev, pays to watch them play – home and away.

When she and Adam drove back from Tennessee’s road rout of LSU in 2022, she wanted to listen to podcasts. Her preference? LSU fan podcasts.

“She wanted to drink their tears,” is how Adam put it.

ADAMS: Why Nico Iamaleava could become Tennessee football folk hero before 2024 season

So, as Adam and Bev made the 600-mile return trip to Knoxville, Bev could revel in LSU’s misery – brought on by one of Tennessee’s best performances in the Josh Heupel era.

You might know a fan like Bev. You might be one.

If so, I hope you get a ticket to the spring game. And I hope you are never priced out of following the Vols.

