The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck understood one of his major assignments upon taking this job was to alter the balance of power in the Gophers' rivalry with Wisconsin. Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le'Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and Minnesota barely hung on in the final minute to beat Wisconsin 23-16 on Saturday. The victory enabled Minnesota to beat the Badgers in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-94.