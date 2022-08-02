Why you shouldn’t sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now.

Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.

If you’re looking for good news – or at least a bit of wishful thinking – Emory Hunt delivered with a friendly hot take while appearing on CBS Sports, stating that not only are the Seahawks better than their projected record – they’ll even finish ahead of the 49ers this year.

Was on @CBSSportsHQ talking NFC West and laying out my BOLD prediction for the entire division. Don’t sleep on the #Seahawks Full vid: https://t.co/OtAn0OkPqJ pic.twitter.com/r1o0fyJPvP — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 2, 2022

We’ll take it.

The x-factor as to whether he winds up on Freezing Cold Takes or not will likely be the performance of San Francisco’s second-year quarterback Trey Lance. While he clearly has a ton of potential, last year Lance’s game was still too raw to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo. If he’s still underdeveloped by midseason it’ll probably be tough for the Niners to stay in the playoff picture.

We won’t have to wait long to get a look at Lance, who’s now QB1. The Seahawks will visit the 49ers Week 2.

Related

Watch: Seahawks QBs, WRs practicing go routes at training camp

List

DK Metcalf tops list of highest-paid Seahawks players per year

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire