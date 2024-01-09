Why the shockingly funny 30 Rock was the last US sitcom to treat us like adults

It’s easy (and fun) to badmouth social media but for great pop culture it can be a defibrillator. In the last few years TV shows like Parks and Recreation, Friends and The Office have all been granted second lives by Gen Z thanks to TikTok and streaming. How word spreads is digital alchemy, but something happens, clips are shared and suddenly, the next big thing on television is what used to be called “repeats”.

30 Rock, Tina Fey’s US sitcom about a fictional sketch comedy show filmed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza is currently having its second moment, and it’s not a moment too soon.

The show originally ran on NBC between 2006 and 2013 and it starred Fey as Liz Lemon, the imagined head writer on a comedy sketch show. The backbone of the story was Liz, a relatable, snack-guzzling liberal, contending with her master of the universe network executive boss Jack (Alec Baldwin) and the show’s flaky cast and crew.

This was not fertile grounds for a hit – TV about TV has a spotted history. For every Larry Sanders Show or Episodes there’s a Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (Aaron Sorkin’s one-season duffer which launched at the same year as 30 Rock). Real people don’t care about television as much as the people who make television would like to think.

Yet 30 Rock was unquestionably a hit – surviving seven seasons on the fiendishly competitive market that was network television in America (as opposed to cable channels like HBO) marks it out as a conspicuous success. Along the way it was nominated for 103 Primetime Emmy awards and won 16, and though in the UK it aired deep in the digital backwaters of the now-defunct Five USA, it was at least critically lauded at the time here too. (It now streams on ITVX.)

Why did it slide down the reverential pecking order beneath other resurrected classics like Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Possibly because 30 Rock would not get made today – at least in the way it was made then. In 2020 Fey herself asked that four episodes of the series be removed from streamers because they contained episodes of characters – including a very game Jon Hamm – appearing in blackface.

“I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images,” said Fey, whose new Mean Girls movie is released this week. “I apologise for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness.”

That was undoubtedly the correct call, yet it also cast a light on many other instances in which 30 Rock sailed close to the wind. There were frequent gay jokes, transphobic slurs, rape gags and Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein references (“I’m not of afraid of anyone in show business,” says Jane Krakowski’s character Jenna in a 2012 episode. “I turned down intercourse with Harvey Weinstein on no less than three occasions…out of five.”) In one episode Liz repeatedly mistakes the actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, for a child. The Irish are repeatedly portrayed as brawling drunkards. A subplot saw Jenna gaining weight to become more popular, and having a hit with a song called Muffin Top. It seems inconceivable that any of this would make it into a sitcom written today.

Even the jokes in 30 Rock that miss the mark do highlight how the show tried, relentlessly, to keep hitting that mark: from the first episode Fey’s satire was simply fearless, in a way that sitcoms today are not. Everyone, everything, gets a roasting and it may well be that Fey’s “comedy-loving kids” today rather like that.

Unlike Friends or The Office, for example, 30 Rock is nakedly political. Not in a partisan or preachy way, but in a pox-on-all-their-houses critique of both left and right.

“My talents are more valuable than yours, so I am paid accordingly, and therefore I am entitled to my bonus,” says big boss Jack (Baldwin) to a wide-eyed intern in an early episode. Jack’s balls-out capitalist back-and-forth —and enduring friendship — with Liz, an avowed Prius driving liberal, is one of the series mainstays. The consequences of the financial crisis (which Jack calls “Comrade Obama’s Recession”) are a walking bass line throughout the mid seasons. Liberals get a kicking too: “In college, I once went on a hunger strike to protest apartheid,” Liz tells the show’s black star Tracy Jordan. “Oh, you’re the one who solved that?” he replies. “Thank you soooo much!”

This was all part and parcel of 30 Rock’s enduring mission to treat its audience like grown-ups – one of its all-time best gags was a running gag in which the show’s fictional host thought “Googling Myself” involved a fun time in alone in a dark room.

This stands in stark contrast to recent comedies like Ted Lasso or The Good Place, which assume we’re all fresh out of pre-school. Indeed US sitcom in general has fallen off a cliff in recent years precisely because it is afraid of taking risks – Abbott elementary is the only current winner out there and that, too, is relentlessly nice.

It was interesting to hear Fey talk about how the “intent” of a joke is not a free pass to cause offense. She’s right, but intent does matter. In another 30 Rock episode in which Liz and her writers are trying to choose a name for a pocket microwave, Jack resorts to picking Scrabble tiles at random… and spells out ‘Hitler.’ That is not a dog-whistle to the far-Right, it’s just a funny joke, one that – as Tiktok will attest – bears repeating.

And that is why 30 Rock deserves both its recent resurgence and its place in the pantheon of great comedies: always, always, the joke’s the thing. Driven by Fey, who was for several years head writer on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock is propelled by a relentless crusade for that next zinger, wherever it may be found. In a 2014 analysis of top comedy shows in The Atlantic, it ranked first, averaging just over seven jokes a minute.

In episodes of only 20 minutes long (when the fashion was for sprawling, epic dramas) 30 Rock could have been machine tooled for the social media age, with its short attention spans and hunger for shareable gobbets. (Even at the time 30 Rock was ahead of the game – the cast used to produce online-only sketches in character like Dear Tracy Jordan, where the show’s host turned agony uncle to answer vital questions such as, “What shoe size is too big?”)

The idea was that you’d come for the jokes, stay for the characters – which could be a working definition of good sitcom. And that, as luck would have it, is precisely how television works these days – see the amuse bouche on TikTok, then go to your friendly streamer and gorge on the whole thing. Trust us: with 30 Rock it’s worth it.