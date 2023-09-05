Why Sherman predicts 49ers ‘finally' win sixth Super Bowl this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

You can add former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to the list of pundits who are all in on the 49ers this season.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Sherman explained why he believes this is the year the 49ers finally get the Super Bowl trophy that has painfully eluded them for the last few years.

"I think the Niners finally find a way to get it done this time," Sherman said. "Brock Purdy has not lost a game that he has started and finished, to this day. They need to get Nicholas John Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, signed immediately. But unless something crazy and drastic happens with that situation, I expect their defense to be really strong with the addition of Javon Hargrave from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Then you got Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga. Deommodore Lenoir on one side, Charvarius Ward on the other. Defensively, they're going to be really solid."

The 49ers' defense finished the 2022 NFL season as the league's No. 1-ranked defense and has finished as a top-five unit in each of the last four seasons.

They are a dominant group that has shown no signs of an expected drop-off in performance. As good as the defense is, Sherman, a Pro Bowl selection with San Francisco in 2019, also made it a point to highlight how many exceptional players the 49ers have on the other side of the ball as well.

"On the offensive side, Brandon Aiyuk is poised for a really great year, contract year," Sherman continued. "All Deebo [Samuel] has been talking about is how much he let team down last season, so he has a chip on his shoulder coming in. And then you got Christian McCaffrey, coming off a full offseason to acclimate, to be comfortable in the space, and I think he's going to be really comfortable and really happy in the space.

"I'm excited to see what he's going to do with a full season under his belt, so there is a lot of hope in San Francisco."

Sherman has first-hand experience with what it takes to be a Super Bowl champion, making his vote of confidence in the 49ers all the more encouraging as the season kicks off this week.

