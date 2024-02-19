Why Shedeur Sanders should be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 is coming this summer, and a new star must grace the cover. That player should be Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Featuring a current player on the cover would be a departure from previous versions of the game, but with student-athletes now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), giving the cover to a current player is now likely. Sanders has college football’s highest NIL valuation, so he’s certainly one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

Two other factors are working in Sanders’ favor: he plays a premium position and Colorado was one of college football’s most-watched teams last season. For the first time in years, the CU Buffs have become primetime viewing. Of the 50 most-viewed college football games last season, the Buffaloes played in six, including two in the top 10.

Quarterbacks are typically the face of any football team, and if Sanders has another great season this fall, he could be a high first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Colorado will again be a top draw in 2024, and EA Sports should get on the train by giving Sanders a spot on the cover.

Who do you think will be on the cover of the new EA sports college football game? I got Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/jr2JOZs0wy — Parlay Joe (@Parlay_J0E) February 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire