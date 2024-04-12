Why Shawn Elliott’s return as tight ends coach brings new energy to Gamecocks

His fiery personality radiates off the field. It’s hard to ignore him watching practices — his passion is infectious.

In Shawn Elliott’s reemergence with South Carolina football his new players have already bought into his coaching style. He’s a personable coach that demands effort, a philosophy perfectly suiting the Gamecocks’ tight end room.

Elliott gained a wealth of knowledge as a head coach at Georgia State, and his role at USC has grown beyond the perimeter skilled position: He’s working as the run-game coordinator alongside offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and running backs coach Marquel Blackwood.

At his core, Elliott still has the same passion for the Gamecocks he did years ago under former head coaches Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

“I try to bring consistent energy to the room, each and every day, consistent energy to our football team,” Elliott said. “And the reason why I can bring that is because I love being here. I love playing and coaching with these guys each and every day at the University of South Carolina.”

Tight end coach Shawn Elliott works with the tight ends during spring practice inside the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, April, 11, 2024.

The Gamecocks’ tight end room is one of the more experienced among all of the positions this spring, with Joshua Simon, Nick Elknis and Connor Cox returning. All three tight ends played a part in USC’s offense last season, and head coach Shane Beamer is anticipating bigger roles for that trio.

There’s also the addition of Ball State transfer Brady Hunt, who joined South Carolina during the winter transfer portal window.

Elliott rattled off strengths of those four tight ends — and every other member of the group — while throwing in a story or two about them.

“It feels really good to come back and have my own group again,” Elliott said. “To have a group that I walk into every single day and the familiar faces that I see each and every meeting. You become more involved in their life, their backgrounds, you know, the ins and outs of their day and their nights and it’s just thrilling.”

His desire to know his players was something Elliott clung to for years, even as the head coach at Georgia State. He wanted to make sure he was connected to the athletes playing for him, even if being a head coach was his goal.

Dec 25, 2021; Montgomery, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott during warm ups before the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports

“As a head coach, I never let my individual coaching talent go away,” Elliott said, “because I always found a group I wanted to teach if I was working.”

Elliott still expects the same passion he displays everyday from the Gamecocks. That hasn’t been a tall task, he said. His intensity rubs off on the players, and has made a good first impression through the past 10 practices.

“He’s intense,” Simon said. “He has high energy every day. He loves what he does. He’s not going to take mediocracy. That’s what you look for in a coach.”

Elliott is unapologetically himself. It might be becoming a more old-school approach, but he’s made it clear his tight ends will be fearless against every opponent.

“I’m not going to change who I am,” Elliott said. “I’m not gonna hold my tongue back. I don’t care which player it is or how good they think they are or how good they actually are … But you know, if I were to change I would need to get out of this business.”

South Carolina tight ends coach Shawn Elliott speaks with players during the Gamecocks’ practice in Columbia on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The mention of experiencing Williams Brice Stadium alive again, for the first time in almost eight years, was enough for Elliott to light up. The fiery personality he has on the field, for the players and for the success he wants to create, exists in every word he speaks.

Elliott has been through some of the best years of South Carolina football. He’s had success in the Sun Belt Conference with Georgia State.

But he’s back in Columbia on a mission. And he’s bringing every ounce of passion he has in him.

“I love the fans. I love the noise. I love excitement,” Elliott said. “I love that stadium over there and everything about it. So yeah, I’m sure, what is it, a seven o’clock start? I can’t wait to stand there.”