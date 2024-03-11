Why Sharks couldn't refuse Golden Knights' trade offer for Hertl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

What is David Edstrom’s value around the NHL right now?

And what are the draft picks exchanged in the Tomas Hertl trade worth?

To try to answer both questions, I consulted NHL amateur scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights organizations, and Dom Luszczyszyn’s draft pick value chart.

On Friday, the San Jose Sharks sent Hertl, 30, along with their 2025 and 2027 third-rounders to the Vegas Golden Knights for 2023 first-rounder David Edstrom and their unprotected 2025 first-rounder.

The Sharks are also retaining roughly 17 percent of the six years left on Hertl’s eight-year, $65.1 million extension, signed in 2022, turning an $8.1375 million AAV to $6.75 million AAV for Vegas and $1.3875 million annual retention for San Jose.

Before we get to Edstrom and draft pick values, what’s Hertl worth? How about six years of salary retention?

Let’s break down four parts of the Hertl trade, the player, the retention, the value of Edstrom, and the value of the draft picks.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast