Right now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are salting away a victory in Super Bowl LV. Despite being underdogs, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay have stunned the football world, turning in a double-digit victory over the favored Kansas City Chiefs. This will be Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring, and with his three first-half touchdown passes, it is likely that he will pick up another Super Bowl MVP award.

But there is a better choice.

Here’s why Shaquil Barrett should be the MVP of Super Bowl LV.

The biggest question mark of the entire two-week buildup to Super Bowl LV was this: How would Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay defense slow down Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Kansas City offense? After all, just a few months ago this Chiefs offense came into Raymond James Stadium and hung 17 points on the Buccaneers in the first quarter alone, en route to a three-point win.

The answer? Pressure and speed. While we all did the math and tried to come up with calculations for how the Buccaneers secondary would cover the various Kansas City weapons, Bowles and the Tampa Bay defense found ways to pressure Mahomes throughout the game, often forcing the young quarterback to simply run for his life.

To be fair, part of this might be due to the Chiefs being forced to play with a number of backups up front due to injuries. But the Buccaneers were able to get pressure early and often, and usually just bringing four after Mahomes. On many occasions, it was Shaquil Barrett who was bringing the heat.

It started early, with the pass rusher getting to Mahomes for a knockdown shortly after kickoff:

But as the game wore on, Barrett continued to wear on Mahomes and the Chiefs passing game. Take this sack of Mahomes from the third quarter:

Barrett keeps his motor running, fighting through the left tackle and finally getting to Mahomes for the sack.

Prior to halftime, it looked like the Chiefs were finally going to get into the end zone to make it a much tighter game when The Weeknd took the stage. Instead, Kansas City was forced to settle for three points. Why? Because it was Barrett who fought through the offensive line and flushed Mahomes, sending him running for his life before he was forced to throw the ball away:

This is a hell of a rush by Shaq Barrett. Bucs have been able to generate pressure with a four-man rush. pic.twitter.com/jME84TMsqr — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 8, 2021

Barrett was also part of this trio of pressure on Mahomes in the fourth quarter, combining for the sack of the KC quarterback. This time he is working through the right tackle to help get to the QB:

In Super Bowl XLII, Steve Spagnuolo put together a game plan against Tom Brady and the previously-unbeaten New England Patriots. That plan included using pressure from four defenders up front to frustrate Brady and slow down one of the most explosive offenses in football.

On this night, Spagnuolo had a front-row seat while another team did that to his offense. And it was Shaquil Barrett who led the way, helping to answer the most vexing question in football: How do you slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

For that, he should win Super Bowl MVP.